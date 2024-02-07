49ers’ Sam Darnold on being Brock Purdy’s backup

Darnold has enjoyed learning the 49ers system and playing in coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense, which is perceived to be quarterback-friendly.

“There’s a lot of shifts,” Darnold said. “A lot of motions to make it very stressful on the defense. Making it very complicated for them, but it’s all the same concepts for us. So, conceptually practicing those every practice since April, being able to put everything together and make it simple for us as an offense.”

Darnold believes he has learned the intricacies of the attack.

“For this play, this is the defense that we are looking for,” Darnold said. “Then if they run a different defense, we might have to check the ball down, but we’ll still go through our progressions. If not, we know exactly where our checkdown is. It just makes everything clear for the quarterbacks.”

He has watched as quarterback Brock Purdy has continued to develop in his second season in the NFL.

“Very even-keeled,” Darnold said. “That’s the best way to describe it. He just has a very calm demeanor.”

Purdy can get fired up.

“Always, he shows emotion in practice if he makes a bad decision,” Darnold said. “If he doesn’t make the throw, he’ll show frustration like a normal human being. Then he snaps right back for the next play. He has that mentality, and it shows on game days, too.”

Purdy has leaned on Darnold during games.

“If he makes a mistake and even if there is pressure, if the right guard gets beat and he can’t see the play down the field and he takes a sack,” Darnold said. “He’ll come right to the sideline and say, ‘dang was that open.’ Because he knows exactly what the coverage is and that it should have been open. It’s awesome to work with a guy like Brock.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles