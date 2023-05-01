Murphy goes deep twice, Braves edge Mets in first game of DH

And then in the second inning, the Braves went back to back for the fourth time this season. Facing his former team, Kevin Pillar launched a two-run shot that chased Reyes from the game. Acuña then greeted John Curtiss by hitting a 114.5 mph rocket that flew an estimated 448 feet – which might have been generous considering Acuña went where few do in this ballpark.

Given the early offense, you would’ve expected the Braves to cruise.

They didn’t.

At times, Strider looks superhuman. Against the Mets, he seemed mortal. He allowed four runs over the first three innings before completing five frames. He departed with a two-run lead, but Dylan Lee served up a sixth-inning homer that brought the Mets within a run.

That’s when Murphy struck again: He saw a hanging breaking ball from Jeff Brigham and hit it 412 feet into the seats to give the Braves a four-run lead.

They needed it.

Collin McHugh pitched himself into trouble in the seventh and eventually allowed two runs when the Braves tried to turn two but Vaughn Grissom fired an errant throw to first with a baserunner sliding into him. The second run scored because of the error, and the Braves saw their lead shrink to two runs.

From there, the Braves had to hang on for dear life. Nick Anderson pitched a perfect eighth inning, with two strikeouts. A.J. Minter, who has struggled over this recent stretch, allowed a two-out solo homer but earned his sixth save of the season.

Game 1 began in a normal way with the Braves’ offense scoring six runs over the first two innings. It then unfolded in an unfamiliar way, with Strider uncharacteristically struggling.

After flirting with a no-hitter in his last start, Strider gave up a leadoff triple to Brandon Nimmo. Then he walked a batter and allowed a single that scored a run. Somehow, he avoided further damage in the inning.

An hour and change later, he walked off the mound after completing the fifth inning. He’d allowed four runs, including three on Pete Alonso’s homer. Still, it felt like Strider could’ve pitched worse.

The streak ended, though: Before Monday, Strider had struck out at least nine batters in nine consecutive outings, dating to last season. He fell short of Chris Sale (10 straight such outings) and Nolan Ryan (11) on the all-time list.

To this point in the season, Strider had not struggled like this. In addition to giving up five hits, he walked three batters and hit another. He needed 36 pitches to complete the third inning. He had 84 pitches through three innings. He left having thrown a career-high 107 pitches.

Then again, he didn’t implode. He preserved Atlanta’s lead. He battled. He could’ve spiraled, but he found his way through five innings, which was important with the Braves’ pitching staff having to cover two games on Monday.

It helped, of course, that Murphy, the offseason acquisition known for his defense, launched two home runs and helped keep Atlanta in front the entire afternoon.