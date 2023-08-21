Listen: Braves starters rebound to pull of dominant week

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black dig into another excellent week for the Braves.
The two will discuss how Atlanta starters bounced back to sweep the Yankees and take the series with the Giants, with three shutouts mixed in.
Plus, we will look at how both Michael Harris and Spencer Strider have avoided the sophomore slump.
And we have the answers to Braves fans questions in the “Ask Justin” segment.
