Injury updates on Braves’ Nick Anderson, Ozzie Albies, Jesse Chavez

On Friday, Nick Anderson/s agency – Gaeta Sports Management – posted a video on social media of Anderson throwing at the Braves’ spring training complex in Florida.

This was an encouraging sight, as it means Anderson is continuing to build up as his injured-list stint reaches its final weeks.

He has started throwing again.

“It actually sounded better than what I anticipated when they originally told me what was going on, how long it would be,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I think he’s progressing pretty well.”

At this point, Anderson is throwing on flat ground. He could begin throwing off a mound within the next two weeks, though that is a rough estimate.

Anderson is working to return from a right shoulder strain, and everyone recovers differently. But he appears to be progressing well.

He’s eligible to come off the 60-day injured list on Sept. 6.

Before going on the injured list, Anderson posted a 3.06 ERA over 35 1/3 innings for the Braves. He had 36 strikeouts and nine walks. He was an integral part of the bullpen and often served as the setup man.

The Braves have a loaded bullpen, which will lead to some intrigue. How will they get Anderson back on the active roster – assuming he throws like he did before the injury – when he’s ready to return? Sometimes, these things work themselves out.

But the Braves have a good problem: They have a bullpen full of good relievers.

Ozzie Albies progressing

On Friday afternoon at Truist Park, Ozzie Albies jogged in the outfield. Then, he did some exercises – like lunging – with the training staff.

This is all part of the progression for Albies, who is on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring.

“Making progress, that’s the big thing,” Snitker said. “I know he’s going to be very diligent in his treatments and all that. We just wanted to try and avoid anything bad happening. So if he’s getting to that point, that’s a good sign.”

Jesse Chavez set for live batting practice

Jesse Chavez could soon throw live batting practice. In layman’s terms, he’ll face hitters.

Snitker said he thought Chavez would be scheduled to do this at the beginning of next week.

Chavez is on the injured list with a left shin contusion suffered on a comebacker in Detroit. That happened in the middle of June, and Chavez has worked hard to get to this point.

Like Anderson, he could rejoin the bullpen at some point in September.

Lots of excitement for alumni weekend

The Braves are hosting alumni weekend this weekend. There are activities each day.

Some names on the list of expected attendees: Chipper Jones, Tom Glavine, Rico Carty, Andruw Jones and Dale Murphy. There are tons of others.

It’s a star-studded lineup.

Snitker lauded Greg McMichael – the senior director of alumni relations/growing the game for the Braves – for all his work keeping the Braves’ alumni involved.

“I love seeing those guys when they come back,” Snitker said. “I saw this year’s list. If everybody shows up that’s on that thing, it’s going to be pretty good. It’s a nice list. They keep them busy and I think all the guys look forward to it. … When they come back, they do a great job here.”

Chipper Jones is a part-time hitting consultant with the Braves. Glavine works as the color commentator for some games on Bally Sports South/Southeast. John Smoltz – not listed among the alumni weekend participants – is often at Truist Park when he’s the analyst for the FOX broadcasts.

The current Braves frequently see some of the organization’s Hall of Famers.

“Having those guys around is awesome,” Snitker said. “It’s great to see that, Hall of Famers – Braves Hall of Famers – roaming the halls.”