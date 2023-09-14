Listen: Braves are the 2023 NL East champions

In this special edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black take you inside the celebration after the Braves wrapped up their sixth straight NL East title.

Our crew will reflect on all the Braves’ significant accomplishments this season and Justin will explain why this championship might be the most impressive of them all.

