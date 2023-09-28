In today’s ePaper | Acuña has another historic night in a key Braves game

“History,” declares the big headline in Thursday’s AJC ePaper. Another headline: “CONQUERING THE IMPOSSIBLE.”

And a full page photo by the AJC’s Miguel Martinez shows the moment with Ronald Acuña Jr. holding the second base pad high in the air – after creating the 40-70 club Wednesday night. With his latest stolen base, in the 10th inning, Acuna became the first player in MLB history to hit at least 40 home runs and steal at least 70 bases in the same season.

“After notching his 70th stolen base,” the AJC’s Justin Toscano writes, “Acuña then scored the winning run when Ozzie Albies smoked a single to right field as the Braves defeated the Cubs, 6-5.”

The victory was a key one. With Wednesday’s win, the Braves clinched home-field advantage until the World Series. They could secure home-field advantage in the World Series as soon as Thursday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution tells the full historic story in a special five-page Braves After the Game section in the Thursday ePaper.

