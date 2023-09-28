Braves Nation: One more magic number to go

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
14 minutes ago
Let’s keep the magic number watch going – for one more day.

We’ve documented as the Braves:

*Clinched a playoff berth on Sept. 10. Check.

*Clinched the NL East on Sept. 13. Check.

*Clinched the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage through the NL playoffs on Sept. 27. Check

The final magic number is for the best record in baseball and home-field advantage in the World Series.

That magic number now stands at a lowly 1 after Wednesday’s dramatic 6-5 10-inning win over the Cubs. With four games remaining, the Braves (102-56) need only a win or an Orioles (99-59) loss to clinch the best record. The Braves would have home-field advantage in every series throughout their postseason run.

The Braves are 50-27 at home this season (with four more games at Truist Park). Only the Rays (53) and the Rangers (50) have at least 50 home wins this season. With 52 road wins, the Braves have the most victories away from home, tied with the Orioles, of any team in baseball. But the Braves would rather have the home-field advantage.

The Braves finish a series with the Cubs tonight and then end the season at home against the Nationals. The Orioles finish a series with those Nationals tonight and then end the season at home against the Red Sox.

Just one more box to check.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

