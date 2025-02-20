Georgia Tech alum, Conyers native Buck Farmer looks to make his hometown team

“I don’t know,” Snitker said. “(Braves president of baseball operations) Alex (Anthopoulos) and I were talking about that the other day. There’s still guys out there. And I think a lot of times, guys are hanging around for a major-league deal, and it just gets to a point where you’ve got to get to camp. I think we’re a good fit for him, living there and all.”

Farmer, a right-handed reliever who turned 34 on Thursday — grew up a Braves fan. He attended Rockdale County High School in Conyers before playing at Georgia Tech. He lives in Buford.

Now, he works for the hometown team — the one he loved growing up. A dream come true.

On Thursday, he stood in front of his locker wearing a shirt with a Braves “A” on the chest.

“I didn’t think it was ever gonna come true, honestly, being this far into my career, and this is the first time I’ve worn (the A),” he said. “It means a lot.”

Yes, Farmer’s velocity did drop a bit in 2024 with the Reds — his four-seam fastball averaged 92.7 mph after averaging 93.9 mph in 2023. Yes, he’s approaching his mid-30s.

Still, he had a solid last season and could fill a need for the Braves.

In 2024, Farmer pitched to a 3.04 ERA over 71 innings, with 70 strikeouts. He can pitch multiple innings, which works well with the Braves’ current situation. The Braves will need both Grant Holmes and Ian Anderson in the rotation to begin the season — Spencer Strider is finishing rehab from elbow surgery — so Farmer could be a perfect fit as a multi-inning reliever.

“It just depends how things shake out or whatever,” Snitker said. “I told him when he got here, ‘You got as good a chance as anybody.’”

Farmer added a sinker last season. Opponents hit .268 against it, but Farmer seems to plan to use it again. He said the pitch helped his other offerings, such as his four-seam fastball, and that it generated early contact — which led to him throwing fewer pitches and being available more often.

Despite good numbers, no one wanted him on a big-league deal.

“This game, the business side of it and everything, sucks,” Farmer said. “It’s just one of those things that it’s not the first time in my career it’s happened. It’s just, I guess, another I don’t want to say bump in the road, but essentially another bump in the road where coming into a season, it’s not guaranteed. I’ve got family behind me and everybody behind me, so you just take it in stride and just kind of make the best of the situation, and luckily I’m here and have the opportunity to hopefully play for the Atlanta Braves, which has been obviously a dream of mine for a long time because I grew up a Braves fan. It’s just one of those things that, where one door closes, another one opens. That’s just kind of the outlook I take, and you just gotta keep going.”

Farmer on Thursday threw live batting practice. Snitker came away impressed with his command and stuff.

The Braves have a lot of opportunities in their bullpen. Raisel Iglesias, Pierce Johnson, Dylan Lee and Aaron Bummer are virtual locks for four of the spots. There are four others up for grabs, though Daysbel Hernández seems like a strong candidate for one of them. Angel Perdomo is another name to know.

Farmer, with his experience and ability to go multiple innings, would make sense in one spot.

He would be the latest cool hometown story — the kid who grew up a Braves fan coming back home to pitch for them.

“It’s neat,” Snitker said. “I know guys are excited when they get to come here and put this jersey on.”