Atlanta Braves Why did Braves go with Austin Wynns over Chadwick Tromp? Wynns comes from the Angels, Tromp was designated for assignment. San Francisco Giants' Austin Wynns hits an RBI single against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

By Gabriel Burns 49 minutes ago Share

The Braves swapped out catchers Thursday, a move that puzzled some fans because there wasn’t a clear explanation. They acquired veteran catcher Austin Wynns from the Angels and added him to the major-league roster. Catcher Chadwick Tromp was designated for assignment.

Tromp has been with the organization since 2022 as valued depth. He’s played in 12 games this season, hitting .200 (5-for-25). Wynns, meanwhile, joins his third organization this season. He’s hit .077 (3-for-39). It’s important to note this is likely a temporary move, as the Braves are hoping Drake Baldwin (oblique) rejoins their lineup during their next homestand in just under two weeks. The team would probably keep veteran Sandy Leon as Baldwin’s backup, which would jeopardize Wynns’ spot. The Braves aren’t positioned to carry three catchers right now. So what’s the reason for the change? Braves manager Walt Weiss said he likes the “potential offensive upside” in Wynns, who had an .865 OPS and 1.1 bWAR for the Reds and A’s last season. “Trompy did a good job for us and he’s part of this family, he’s been here for a long time,” Weiss said. “It’s a tough one. I think with Wynns, the track record was intriguing enough, the experience, to bring him in here when he became available. He’s had some moments offensively in the past.

“It’s been uneven, but there’s been some offensive upside at times that, coupled with the experience he brings, was intriguing enough to give him a look. I think the experience part of it is a big factor. Like I said, the potential offensive upside at that position right now.