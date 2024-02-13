Countdown to spring training: 1 day - Guide to CoolToday Park

Should you plan to head to Florida to watch the Braves in spring training, here is some important information on attending games at CoolToday Park in North Port:
* Schedule: The Braves are scheduled to play 16 home games during spring training. The first is Feb. 25 versus the Red Sox. The last is March 25 versus the Twins.
* Directions: CoolToday Park is located on West Villages Parkway past the US-41 intersection. For those traveling I-75 South: Exit at River Road (Exit 191) heading west, turn at US-41 heading north, turn left at S. West Villages Parkway, stadium ahead 1 mile on left. For those traveling US-41 South: Turn right at S. West Villages Parkway, stadium ahead 1 mile on left.
* Tickets: Individual game tickets are available at Ticketmaster. Season tickets and group tickets are available by calling the box office at 941-413-5004. Children two and under may be admitted without a ticket but must sit in the lap of an accompanying adult. A limited number of standing-room only/ GA tickets will be available for high-capacity games only. Fans are not allowed to leave CoolToday Park and return on the same ticket.
* CoolToday Park: Has a capacity of 7,473 spectators. There are three gates. All Spring Training game gates open two hours before the first pitch.
*Parking: General parking is free.
*Entrance: All bags must be thoroughly inspected before they are permitted into the facility. Bags exceeding a maximum size of 16 x 16 x 8 inches will not be allowed. Coolers of any kind are not permitted. Outside food or beverage is not permitted, with the exception of one sealed, personal-sized bottle of water. Fans are screened via metal detection.
*Etc.: CoolToday Park is a tobacco-free facility. Umbrellas are not permitted inside the park.
For more information, visit: https://cooltodaypark.com/visit/
