Countdown to spring training: 1 day - Guide to CoolToday Park

* Tickets: Individual game tickets are available at Ticketmaster. Season tickets and group tickets are available by calling the box office at 941-413-5004. Children two and under may be admitted without a ticket but must sit in the lap of an accompanying adult. A limited number of standing-room only/ GA tickets will be available for high-capacity games only. Fans are not allowed to leave CoolToday Park and return on the same ticket.

* CoolToday Park: Has a capacity of 7,473 spectators. There are three gates. All Spring Training game gates open two hours before the first pitch.

*Parking: General parking is free.

*Entrance: All bags must be thoroughly inspected before they are permitted into the facility. Bags exceeding a maximum size of 16 x 16 x 8 inches will not be allowed. Coolers of any kind are not permitted. Outside food or beverage is not permitted, with the exception of one sealed, personal-sized bottle of water. Fans are screened via metal detection.

*Etc.: CoolToday Park is a tobacco-free facility. Umbrellas are not permitted inside the park.

For more information, visit: https://cooltodaypark.com/visit/