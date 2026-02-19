Atlanta Braves Why prospect JR Ritchie should help the 2026 Braves Perhaps sooner than later, the 2025 Braves Minor Leaguer of the Year will be counted on. Braves pitcher JR Ritchie throws a live batting practice session during spring training workouts Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. Ritchie had a 2.64 ERA across 26 starts with three minor league affiliates last season. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — JR Ritchie was surrounded by reporters a week ago, days after firing off his first live bullpen session of the spring. It was a new sensation for him; there weren’t many cameras crowding him while in the minor leagues in Rome or Columbus. Ritchie is not too big of a deal yet, but that likely is coming. He’s coming.

The Braves' rotation is all the talk this spring because of its health volatility and what outsiders deem subpar depth. Lingering in the background of it all — spared of being a focal point — is Ritchie, a 22-year-old with whom Braves faithful will be well-acquainted soon enough. After all, the Braves don't hesitate to rely on their unproven players if the situation arises. "We're one of those organizations that's not afraid to give guys chances and see what they can do," Ritchie said. Ritchie is unlikely to slot into the initial rotation because of baseball's mechanics — there are veterans who are out of options — but Ritchie's day looms. If he remains healthy, his arrival seems inevitable.

He knows it, even if he publicly sticks to a grounded, cliche-laden answer when asked about it: “Honestly, I’m just trying to show up and go to work every day,” he said. “I try not to let that stuff cloud my judgment. I try to focus on what I can and control what I can control.”

He would have checked every box if he had added he’s in the best shape of his life. Nevertheless, the mature, professional approach — on the mound and behind the scenes — rightfully has many giddy over Ritchie’s readiness. And with the way the Braves’ rotation health is trending, Ritchie might be in Atlanta even sooner than one could anticipate. “I’m not owed anything,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’m just trying to take it day by day, and if they think I can help them win games, then I’ll try to help them win games.” Ritchie, who is from the Seattle area, is the team’s most MLB-ready pitching prospect. He was named Baseball America’s 2025 Braves Minor Leaguer of the Year after he had a 2.64 ERA across three affiliates (26 starts), finishing with Triple-A Gwinnett. It was his breakout campaign, which even featured him starting the Futures Game at Truist Park. Braves catcher Drake Baldwin shined in the same exhibition less than a year before his phenomenal rookie year in 2025.

Perhaps Ritchie follows suit. Ritchie never expected to reach Atlanta last year. He's maintaining the same mindset entering 2026, though he's aware it's increasingly realistic he'll make his debut soon. He controls that. Ritchie will show the team when he's ready. He's refining the intricacies of his game, from the general (filling up the zone consistently) to the specific (continuing his effective sinker's development; it was quite effective a year ago). His fastball sits mid-to-high 90s and he locates it well. His slider gives him a legitimate out pitch, too. "I haven't gotten to see a ton of him this spring so far, but I got to face him — the stuff is there," Baldwin told the AJC. "You see him before practice and everything. The work ethic is there. It seems like some of the other big leaguers who are here. I'm definitely excited for him. Great guy, wanting to get better always.

“I think he’ll definitely be a help for us. You know how much pitching depth we used last year. I think he’ll be one of those guys that’ll step in and be able to fill a role.” Certainly, he was a popular name over the winter as far as a trade asset. Teams trying to squeeze the Braves — who sought pitching and a shortstop — inquired about Ritchie. And while he’d be a logical trade piece for a bigger-name player, the team retained him. He’ll have the chance to be the next homegrown piece of their rotation. “I’ve made jokes about it in the past to different media about, ‘Oh, (assistant general manager, player development) Ben (Sestanovich) called me, I thought I was getting traded,’” Ritchie said, smiling. “But at the end of the day, those are all jokes. “It definitely means a lot having a team wanting you and having a team that wants to keep me here. I love being a Brave, and I’ve said it for a long time: This is exactly where I wanted to go. So for me to be here in this position, I couldn’t be happier. I’m just very grateful for it. Happy to be a part of this and happy to be in big-league camp this year.”