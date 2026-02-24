Atlanta Braves Braves show just how much they value Chris Sale with historic deal Anthopoulos says ace is one of his all-time favorite players and hope pitcher finishes his career with the team. The Atlanta Braves just signed pitcher Chris Sale to a one-year, $27 million extension that includes a $30 million team option for 2028. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Braves gave ace starter Chris Sale the most lucrative single-season salary in their history Tuesday, a historic decision with implications of which they’re fully aware. “If there’s anyone who deserves it, it’s (Sale),” president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said.

Sale and Anthopoulos spoke separately earlier this spring about how they hoped to continue this successful union beyond 2026. Sale, who wasn’t signed beyond this season, gushed about his appreciation for the organization with reporters. Anthopoulos followed by calling Sale, 36, one of his all-time favorite players and expressing hope he would finish his career with the team. RELATED Braves announce launch of own television network Word spread like wildfire as stories and posts published. Shortly after, the pair realized that’s enough flirting. “It came together after that,” Sale said. “It was kind of weird; he said what he said, and I said what I said, and we just looked at each other like, ‘Are we serious?’ And I called (my agent) B.B. (Abbott) and said, ‘Call Alex and let’s figure something out.’” This love story led to a one-year, $27 million extension that includes a $30 million team option for 2028. Sale has given no indication how much longer he expects to pitch, but he’s now positioned himself to do so for only the Braves.

Sale’s 2027 salary will be the highest average annual value in Braves history. It’s also Anthopoulos’ largest single-year commitment to a player. Anthopoulos’ previous high mark was Josh Donaldson’s one-year, $23 million deal in 2019; that was also the largest single-season salary in franchise history until Sale signed this contract.

“I actually think it’s important, as odd as that might sound,” Anthopoulos said. “There’s no better person to have that highest AAV in the history of the organization, just because of everything he’s about. “He earned it. He’s every bit worth it. He’s a front-line starter, top five, top 10 starter in the game. I think everyone would agree with that. Then you add in the makeup, the character and the work ethic, the example for all of these young arms we have, the teammate he is. I wish we could find other Chris Sales, but that’s what makes him so unique.” Sale’s salary next season will be $5 million more than the next-highest total. Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Spencer Strider will each make $22 million in 2027. The Braves bet on Sale in December 2023, acquiring him despite several injury-ridden seasons in Boston that seemed on the verge of ending his illustrious career. The team doubled down without even seeing him pitch, extending his contract. Anthopoulos acknowledges he thought Sale might have viewed it as the last deal he’d sign. But the southpaw won the 2024 Cy Young Award, completing one of baseball’s best comeback arcs. He was masterful again last year despite missing two months because of fractured ribs (sustained on a diving play that one shouldn’t expect him to attempt again).

Sale has a 2.46 ERA while striking out 11.6 hitters per nine innings in just over 300 innings with the Braves (50 games). He’s been so impressive the Braves opted to look beyond his injury history and the natural risks of his age to pay him a premium. Truth is, this was an easy decision for both parties. Sale cherishes this organization. He appreciates their gamble on him. He respects the leadership from the top down to the clubhouse. He loves how the franchise has empowered him, and how it holds him in such high regard. He’s aligned with his teammates and even giddy over some of the young pitching in the pipeline. The Braves, meanwhile, enjoy Sale’s gaudy pitching statistics, but they value his off-field contributions about equally. It would be a challenge to find anyone around the organization who even speaks neutrally of Sale — it’s profusive praise across the board. He’s viewed as a franchise ambassador. Sale is likely a future Hall of Famer, but he carries himself no differently from anybody else. The team considers him an invaluable resource and pillar. “He’s one of the only superstars who’s like normal,” Braves starter Grant Holmes said. “He’s a normal guy, but he’s a superstar. He’s a future Hall of Famer. That’s pretty special for him to go about his work like that. Just be a normal guy, but from the outside looking in, he’s one of the best left-handed pitchers to ever play the game.”