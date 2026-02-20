Atlanta Braves Projecting Braves’ 2026 opening day roster As exhibition season begins, here is who we expected to be playing next month. Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin takes batting practice during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park on Feb. 12. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Braves begin their 31-game spring training schedule Saturday against the Rays in Port Charlotte, Florida. Here is The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s first roster projection as exhibition season begins.

Catcher (2): Drake Baldwin, Jonah Heim This is straightforward: Baldwin will be the Braves’ primary catcher with Sean Murphy (hip surgery) sidelined until sometime in May. The team signed the veteran Heim as it reported to camp, giving Baldwin a credible backup. The Braves also have Chadwick Tromp and Sandy Leon as experienced organization depth. Infielders (6): Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Mauricio Dubon, Jorge Mateo, Luke Williams The Olson, Riley and Albies trio returns for its fifth season. Dubon will handle shortstop until Ha-Seong Kim returns in what the team hopes is early May. Mateo, signed to a one-year deal shortly after Kim’s injury, provides some speed.

There is one more spot up for grabs, likely to go to Kyle Farmer or Williams. The Braves also could see who shakes loose from another roster before opening day. We’ll go with Williams here since he’s the familiar face.

Outfielders (5): Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II, Jurickson Profar, Mike Yastrzemski, Eli White There’s not any mystery here, either. Acuña should be an MVP contender if he remains healthy. Harris will try to distance himself from his traditional slow starts and carry his second-half adjustments from last summer into 2026. Profar will serve as a designated hitter more regularly earlier in the season, which puts Yastrzemski in left. The Yastrzemski signing bolstered the Braves’ depth and increased their lineup optionality. White, meanwhile, possesses the versatility and athletic ability every club covets. Starting pitchers (5): Chris Sale, Spencer Strider, Reynaldo Lopez, Grant Holmes, Bryce Elder Lopez and Holmes are healthy and trending well in their build-up processes. The Braves already have lost Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep for months, depleting their rotation options, but the first four possess a lot of upside (and health risk). The guess here is Elder, who’s out of options, opens in the rotation. It’s worth noting he had a 2.82 ERA over his final seven starts, covering seven innings four times. It’s not like the Braves need him to be Superman anyway, certainly not if their offense produces as they expect.