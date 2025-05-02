Braves Report: Baldwin sticks around

An offensive eruption, another stinker and a rainout walk into a bar.

Wait, nope … I’m being told that’s a summary of the Braves’ weekend, not the setup for a joke.

My apologies.

THE SERIES AHEAD

No game today after rain nixed Sunday’s finale with Miami. It’ll be made up in August.

But the Phillies (gross) come to town tomorrow for a three-game set.

📺 Where to watch: All first pitches are set for 7:15 p.m. on FanDuel Sports. Our friends outside the market can also watch Tuesday’s contest on TBS.

👀 Gate giveaways: Wednesday is Chris Sale Cy Young/pitching Triple Crown bobblehead night (as you’ll see below, it doesn’t look like his start is going to line up).

There’s also a Hello Kitty-related ticket package for Thursday, if you have a youngster who’s into that.

⚾ The starters: Barring some more last-minute shuffling, we’re looking at Sale vs. Zach Wheeler tomorrow; Grant Holmes vs. Taijuan Walker on Wednesday; and Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Jesus Luzardo on Thursday.

😉 The scouting report: The Phillies are 7-2, lead the National League East and just took two out of three from the previously undefeated Dodgers.

On a brighter note: Atlanta and Philly split the 2020 season series and the Braves have won every one since.

BALDWIN IN THE BIGS

Catcher Sean Murphy is back from his rib injury, and the Braves sent backup Chadwick Tromp packing.

That means rookie Drake Baldwin is sticking around. Which is a tad surprising given a previously stated preference that the youngster play every day, even if it meant returning to the minors.

But then again … there’s a lot to like about Baldwin.

📈 Here’s what AJC columnist Michael Cunningham wrote in his weekend observations piece this morning:

“On the surface, Baldwin’s production during the first two weeks doesn’t justify him staying with the big-league club. He’s hitting .154 (4-for-26) with one extra-base hit (a double) and a .241 on-base percentage.

However, as is often the case this early in the year, those numbers don’t tell the whole story. Baldwin has hit the heck out of the ball but hasn’t yet been rewarded for it.

“After the weekend games, Baldwin ranks among the top 15% of big-league hitters in hard-hit percentage, average exit velocity and bat speed. He’s not striking out much (five in 29 plate appearances), and he’s making frequent contact when he does swing at pitches outside of the zone.”

📈 Under a similar arrangement in 2022, veteran Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud (396) and prospect William Contreras (376) saw very similar numbers of plate appearances.

MORE FUN WITH NUMBERS

In his four games batting leadoff since Jurickson Profar’s suspension, Michael Harris II is hitting .375 with an on-base percentage of .412.

Harris started the Braves’ last two games with a double, the first time an Atlanta player has done that since 2018. Naturally, he scored neither time.

STRIDER LOOMS

Reynaldo López’s exploratory arthroscopic surgery is set for Tuesday. Schwellenbach continues to dazzle.

And Spencer Strider may be back before you know it.

After putting up 5⅓ hitless innings with Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, Strider is due for a fifth rehab outing later this week.

He figures to stretch out to 90 pitches during that one — which could be his final appearance before a return to Atlanta.

“I’m excited to get back out there,” Strider said, “and help with that quest of trying to be the best version of ourselves every day, regardless of what the circumstances are.”

AROUND THE LEAGUE

🤖 MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is all for torpedo bats and says he hopes robot umps will be a permanent part of the big-league regular season next year.

💵 The Toronto Blue Jays and slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finally agreed on a (very large) contract extension.

Growing up, Vlad Guerrero Sr. was 1,000% my favorite non-Braves player to watch. Who was yours?

PHOTO OF THE DAY

She’s pretty, even in the rain, ain’t she?

