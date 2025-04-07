Nation & World News
Guerrero, Blue Jays agree to a $500 million, 14-year deal that starts in 2026, AP source says

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $500 million, 14-year contract that starts in 2026, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press, a deal that removes what would have been the biggest star from next offseason’s free-agent market
Toronto Blue Jays first base Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks on prior to MLB baseball action against the Washington Nationals, in Toronto, Monday, March 31, 2025. (Thomas Skrlj/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays first base Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks on prior to MLB baseball action against the Washington Nationals, in Toronto, Monday, March 31, 2025. (Thomas Skrlj/The Canadian Press via AP)
By RONALD BLUM – Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $500 million, 14-year contract that starts in 2026, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press, a deal that removes what would have been the biggest star from next offseason’s free-agent market.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity early Monday because the agreement had not been announced.

Guerrero’s deal does not include any deferred money, the person said.

Guerrero agreed in January to a $28.5 million, one-year contract that avoided arbitration and the four-time All-Star first baseman had said he wouldn’t negotiate after he reported to spring training in mid-February. Still, talks continued well into the regular season.

Guerrero got the third-largest contract in total dollars behind outfielder Juan Soto’s $765 million, 15-year contract with the New York Mets that started this season and two-way star Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million, 10-year agreement with the Los Angeles Dodgers that began last year and is heavily deferred.

Guerrero's $35.71 million average annual value under the new deal ranks eighth among current contracts behind the agreements of Ohtani ($70 million), Soto ($51 million), Philadelphia pitcher Zack Wheeler ($42 million), Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge ($40 million), Texas pitcher Jacob deGrom ($37 million), Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell ($36.4 million) and Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole ($36 million).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) smiles after being tagged at second base by New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 4, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Toronto Blue Jays first base Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates hitting a double during the third inning of MLB baseball action against the Washington Nationals, in Toronto, Monday, March 31, 2025. (Thomas Skrlj/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays first base Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates a win over the Washington Nationals following MLB baseball action in Toronto, Monday, March 31, 2025. (Thomas Skrlj/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. returns to the dugout following eighth-inning baseball game action against the Baltimore Orioles in Toronto, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

New York Mets' Juan Soto (22) hits a home run as Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz reaches for the pitch during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, March 28, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

