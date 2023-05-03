BreakingNews
Braves push Max Fried to Friday, Dylan Dodd to start Thursday

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 14 minutes ago

MIAMI — Max Fried was scheduled to start Thursday’s series finale versus the Marlins, but the Braves are instead pushing him back to Friday’s series opener against Baltimore at Truist Park.

Fried is healthy. The Braves just decided this is their best move.

This decision left them having to decide on a starter for Thursday. They’ll recall left-hander Dylan Dodd to start the series finale in Miami.

In two starts in the majors in April, Dodd allowed eight earned runs over 9 1/3 innings. Seven of them came in a start against the Padres.

Since the Braves optioned him, he has surrendered eight earned runs over 14 2/3 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett. He was scheduled to start Thursday, so he was perfectly lined up to start for Atlanta.

Dodd would presumably take the roster spot of Kyle Wright, who will hit the injured list after exiting Wednesday’s game with right shoulder soreness.

Over the weekend in New York, consecutive rainouts forced the Braves and Mets to play a doubleheader Monday. This left the Braves with an open spot in the rotation for Friday because none of their starting pitchers would have been on regular rest.

Spencer Strider and Charlie Morton pitched Monday. Bryce Elder started Tuesday. Wright went Wednesday. Fried was scheduled for Thursday.

The Braves moved that vacancy up to Thursday.

“With all these off-days and everything, we’ve got a lot of balls in the air right now,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said before the game. “Just kind of trying to stretch these guys and not give them too much rest (but) enough rest, and the whole thing.”

The Braves wanted to see how they got through Wednesday’s contest before deciding on Thursday’s starter. A bullpen game might’ve been an option, but the Braves used multiple multi-inning relievers on Wednesday after Wright departed the game in the third inning.

Before the rainouts, the Braves were in a stretch of 17 consecutive games without an off-day. They’re about to have a few off-days clumped together. They are off May 8, May 11 and May 18.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

