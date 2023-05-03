Braves push Max Fried to Friday, Dylan Dodd to start Thursday

Dodd would presumably take the roster spot of Kyle Wright, who will hit the injured list after exiting Wednesday’s game with right shoulder soreness.

Over the weekend in New York, consecutive rainouts forced the Braves and Mets to play a doubleheader Monday. This left the Braves with an open spot in the rotation for Friday because none of their starting pitchers would have been on regular rest.

Spencer Strider and Charlie Morton pitched Monday. Bryce Elder started Tuesday. Wright went Wednesday. Fried was scheduled for Thursday.

The Braves moved that vacancy up to Thursday.

“With all these off-days and everything, we’ve got a lot of balls in the air right now,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said before the game. “Just kind of trying to stretch these guys and not give them too much rest (but) enough rest, and the whole thing.”

The Braves wanted to see how they got through Wednesday’s contest before deciding on Thursday’s starter. A bullpen game might’ve been an option, but the Braves used multiple multi-inning relievers on Wednesday after Wright departed the game in the third inning.

Before the rainouts, the Braves were in a stretch of 17 consecutive games without an off-day. They’re about to have a few off-days clumped together. They are off May 8, May 11 and May 18.