Atlanta Braves

Acuña leaves game in Colorado with apparent injury

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. reacts after striking out to end their game against the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning at Truist Park, Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Atlanta. The Braves lost to the Tigers 5-2. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. reacts after striking out to end their game against the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning at Truist Park, Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Atlanta. The Braves lost to the Tigers 5-2. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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40 minutes ago

DENVER — Ronald Acuña Jr. left Saturday’s game against the Rockies at Coors Field with an apparent leg injury.

In the second inning, facing Rockies pitcher Chase Dollander, Acuña hit a ground ball toward second. A few steps out of the batter’s box, he winced and grabbed for his left hamstring. He walked off the field with Braves manager Walt Weiss and George Poulis.

Eli White took over for Acuña in right field in the bottom of the second. The Braves officially announced Acuña left the game with “hamstring tightness.”

Acuña has opened the game with a solid single to right field. In Friday’s win, Acuña went 2-for-4 with a walk, stolen base and a run scored.

The 28-year-old former MVP was hitting .248 with nine RBIs and two home runs going into Saturday’s game.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is the Atlanta Braves beat writer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

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