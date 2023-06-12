Braves Nation: First-inning success is real

This is your daily update from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on all things Braves.
The Braves scored two runs in the first inning of Sunday’s 6-2 loss to the Nationals on a Matt Olson homer. That was the good news. The bad news was that was all of the offense.
Let’s look deeper into the Braves’ first-inning success. They lead all of Major League Baseball in:
* Number of games scoring in the first inning with 28.
* Total runs in the first inning with 59.
* Number of first-inning home runs with 19.
* Headed into Monday’s games, Olson leads the majors in first-inning homers with eight.
