Braves Nation: First-inning success is real

The Braves scored two runs in the first inning of Sunday’s 6-2 loss to the Nationals on a Matt Olson homer. That was the good news. The bad news was that was all of the offense.

Let’s look deeper into the Braves’ first-inning success. They lead all of Major League Baseball in:

* Number of games scoring in the first inning with 28.

* Total runs in the first inning with 59.

* Number of first-inning home runs with 19.

* Headed into Monday’s games, Olson leads the majors in first-inning homers with eight.

AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano is in Detroit for the start of a three-game series against the Tigers. Follow his reports on ajc.com and our e-Paper. Also, the new episode of the Braves Report podcast dropped Monday. It can be found on ajc.com and on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.