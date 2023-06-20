Braves Nation: A look inside the standings

The Braves are back after an off day as they start a three-game series at the Phillies Tuesday. It’s part of a six-game road trip that also includes a trip to the Reds.

Let’s take a look at where the Braves stand as they close on the mid-point of the season.

*At 46-26 (.639), the Braves are already 20 games over .500. They have won six straight.

*The have the best record in the National League and the second-best record in the majors, behind only the Rays (51-24).

*This is where it gets fun. The Braves lead their NL East foes by 4.5 games over the Marlins, 8.0 games over the Phillies, 10.0 games over the Mets (hold your applause) and 18.5 games over the Nationals.

*The Braves have a run differential of +100. Every other team in the division has a minus run differential.

*The Braves have the best run differential in the NL, by a wide margin. The Giants are next with +51. They are third in the majors behind the Rangers (+151) and the Rays (+143).

*The Braves have the most home wins (24) and road wins (22) in the NL.

*At 21-16 (.568), the Braves have the best record in the NL against teams with a .500 or better record. It’s the second-best record in the majors behind the Rays (25-15, .625).

-AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano will be in Philadelphia and Cincinnati. Follow his full coverage at ajc.com and our e-Paper.