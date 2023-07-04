Braves’ Max Fried ‘feeling great’ after another live batting practice session

CLEVELAND – On Tuesday, Max Fried threw a live batting practice session, his second since going on the injured list in May.

It went well.

“Physically, feeling great,” Fried said Tuesday. “Obviously a little rusty, but it’s just nice getting out there, getting on the mound, facing some hitters, getting some adrenaline going. Wait to see how I feel (Wednesday) and see what those next steps are.”

What could the next steps be?

“Not 100 percent sure,” Fried said. “I’ve gotta check in with the medical staff. All I know is today went really well and it was exactly what we were looking for.”

Fried, who estimated he threw around 30 pitches on Tuesday, could head out on a rehab assignment if he feels well on Wednesday. But nothing is for certain and these situations can be unpredictable.

Asked if Fried’s next step would be a rehab assignment, Braves manager Brian Snitker said the club will evaluate the lefty on Wednesday.

So, at this point, any specifics are unclear.

But Fried’s buildup after the forearm strain seems positive. He went from playing catch to long tossing to throwing bullpen sessions to hurling two live batting practice sessions.

All along, he’s tried to remain positive while being sidelined from something he loves doing.

“It’s tough,” Fried said. “Obviously, I want to be out here competing. But the guys playing as well as they are is obviously making it a lot easier, knowing that they’re going out there and everything, and performing at an extremely high level. For me, I just know that my job right now is to do my work every single day get better, get healthier and so when I come back, I can try to seamlessly fit right in and keep this train going.”

“This train,” as Fried called it, is a Braves team that, entering Tuesday, had gone 24-4 since the start of June. When Fried spoke, his teammates were on a season-high nine-game winning streak.

The Braves have played without Fried and Kyle Wright for most of the season. But entering Tuesday, their starters led the National League with a 3.77 ERA, a testament to the club’s remarkable depth.

“It’s everyone,” Fried said. “The starters, the guys that have been able to fill in, a lot of them have been younger guys coming back from injuries and to see them step in and perform the way they are, it’s been unbelievable. We’ve got an unbelievable staff that makes sure these guys are as prepared as possible, too, so I think a lot of guys go out there with not as much pressure knowing that you can give up a couple runs and still probably win the game, which makes it easier on you. Just everything that these guys have been able to do, especially with the bullpen covering too, how well they’ve been throwing, I’m really happy to see it.”

During his time on the injured list, Fried has remained in Atlanta. Treatment. Rehab. His throwing program. Step by step, he’s worked to return as soon as possible. At this point, it seems like he might be on track to join the Braves in late July or early August if all continues to go well.

But Fried has missed spending time with his teammates, so joining them in Cleveland has been a fun experience.

“It gets lonely, so to be able to be with the team, it’s a blast,” Fried said.