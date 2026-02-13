15 Braves games to be televised by Gray Media during spring training

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale holds his baseball during the first day of pitchers and catchers workouts at CoolToday Park, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, in North Port, Fla. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Spring training games scheduled to be televised by Gray are Braves games versus the Twins on Feb. 22, the Tigers on Feb. 24, the Pirates on Feb. 25, the Yankees on Feb. 26, the Red Sox on Feb. 27, the Rays on March 1, Colombia on March 4, the Blue Jays on March 5, the Orioles on March 7, the Pirates on March 12, the Yankees on March 13 and the Red Sox on March 14, 17 and 21, plus the Spring Breakout game of Braves prospects versus Yankees prospects March 21.

The Braves and Gray Media announced Friday an expanded spring training broadcast offering of 15 games on Gray local TV stations, which will reach 26 markets in the Southeast.

“We are committed to making Braves baseball accessible to fans across Braves Country,” Derek Schiller, Braves president & CEO, said in a news release from the team. “We saw an amazing response to our partnership with Gray Media last year, and expanding their spring training coverage this season is one of the ways we plan to bring fans closer to the action than ever before. We’re excited to have these 15 Braves spring training games available for free throughout the Southeast and look forward to continuing our partnership with Gray this season.”

Gray will release a 10-episode series on the Braves’ 2021 World Series championship titled “Celebrating ’21,” which will air before select spring training matchups. The series will feature commentary from former Braves manager Brian Snitker and will be narrated by Braves announcer Ben Ingram.

Broadcast times, channel information and additional details can be found at bravesongray.com.