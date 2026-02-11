Atlanta Braves

Postcards from Florida: Follow Chad Bishop’s first Braves spring training

First-year Braves writer shares his thoughts from the ballpark and gives a glimpse of his experiences.
Atlanta Braves pitchers warm up during the second day of pitchers and catchers workouts at CoolToday Park, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in North Port, Fla. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
19 minutes ago

Sunshine. Cool breeze. Cold beverage. Baseball.

Welcome to spring training, and as the Braves kick things off in North Port, Florida, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Chad Bishop is sharing his first experiences covering the team.

With thoughts from CoolToday Park to restaurants and hangouts, Bishop will provide a front-row seat to all the goings-on from his unique perspective.

