Atlanta Braves Alex Anthopoulos says Braves looking to add only 'playoff' starting pitcher Braves looking for fifth starter after injury to Spencer Schwellenbach.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — On Friday, Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos met with reporters at CoolToday Park on the team’s fourth day of spring training workouts. Anthopoulos and the Braves had been expected to add a starting pitcher, either via free agency or a trade, to the 2026 roster, but that has yet to happen midway through February. The urgency of such an addition became heightened this week when it was announced that Spencer Schwellenbach would be placed on the 60-day injured list with a right elbow injury.

Here are some of the key things that Anthopoulos said Friday, eight days before the Braves take the field for their first spring training game: Will you add another starting pitcher? Look, our plan coming into camp, before the Schwellenbach news, we were looking at (Grant) Holmes being our fifth (starter) because he did a good job last year before he got hurt, and he's totally healthy. So right now, Holmes, (Reynaldo) López, (Spencer) Strider and (Chris) Sale, those four guys are set in our rotation. We like those guys, we like the upside, we like the ability. Schwellenbach, we fully expect him to be healthy, he had been throwing (bullpen sessions) and doing really well (before the injury). It's obviously really unfortunate what happened. Right now we got competition for that 5 spot. We like the options we have, we like the guys we have. I think the big thing for us was, if we felt like there was someone that we could slot into the top of the rotation, that's something that we look to do. But again, we're still gonna continue to have — you have discussions all year. Spring training there's still guys out there, guys in trade you continue. Again, we like the four, and we like the guys we have competing for the fifth spot we like as well. What about adding a starter simply for more depth? The tough part is that you're making commitments to certain guys, so you're taking the information you have. I think when we started the offseason, you said, OK, well there's a little more uncertainty with those guys. We're so much more removed now. We're sitting here in the middle of February with those guys specifically, and we just know more about Holmes and López, who we were checking on all offseason.

We will have injuries. There’s no doubt about it. We will have more. That’s just reality. But we want to commit to those guys for spots as well. López was an All-Star with a sub-2 ERA. It’s tough to say, “You don’t even have a chance to be in the rotation, we’re sticking you in the bullpen.” You’re balancing a fine line between insurance and depth. And, look, it’s tough, normally depth are kids, right? They’re guys that you can option or older guys like the Martín Pérezes and the Carlos Carrascos who are nonroster (invitees) and so on. Otherwise you’re guaranteeing guys rotation spots.

We feel good about Reynoldo, we feel good about Holmes, Strider, Sale, we feel good about those four. We're just so far removed — I couldn't have told you that in October, right? We just didn't know at that time. But we're months removed from that. Has there been frustration in not being able to sign a starting pitcher? I've seen all the rumors, this and that. Our focus has been on guys that we think can slot toward the top, whether that's trade or signing. That's not to take anything away from the guys that have been out there and signed. Some guys are gonna go have great years. But for us, it was who are they gonna knock out of the rotation? That's why, when Schwellenbach was healthy, we were like, "OK, well if Grant Holmes is potentially our fifth and we're gonna knock someone out, it better be someone we think could be a front-end of the rotation type." But right now, with those four, we think those guys are all capable of being really good starters. And those top three have had a lot of success. In terms of (being) close and things like that, until things are done, you just don't know. But we definitely had a lot of conversations throughout the winter. Is money an issue? I know it comes up every year, it's the highest payroll in the history of the Braves. People talk about tax and so on, we're into the tax, but we don't sit there (having that) as a goal. It's always been, "Yes, if there's a deal out there that makes sense for the right players we're gonna do it." I don't think there's any change there. I think it's a matter of what's the opportunity cost in terms of who are we gonna take at-bats away from, who we gonna take innings away from in the bullpen or the rotation? Because ultimately you're always trying to balance the short term and the long term. You want to give guys an opportunity. You previously said starting pitching was a priority? I think in October it was hey, we don't know. We had no idea. We were too close, it was just after the season, we didn't know. I don't remember the timing, maybe it was December, I was asked again, I said, "Look, we're getting really good reports on all these guys." These guys are progressed to throwing bullpens and so on.