After lengthy injury stint, Max Fried expected to make next start for Braves

The Braves, who have spent almost three months without Max Fried, might not have to go much longer without their ace.

After making four rehab starts, Fried’s next start is expected to be for the Braves – provided all continues to go well over this upcoming week.

Fried on Saturday completed his fourth rehab start. He allowed two earned runs over 4-1/3 innings. He struck out four batters and walked two.

The important part: Fried threw 79 pitches, which was in the range of the Braves’ goal of Fried getting to 75-80 pitches in an outing during his rehab assignment.

If Fried were to start Friday’s series opener against the Cubs in Chicago, he would be on an extra day of rest after Thursday’s Braves off day. But the Braves don’t have to decide on where to slot Fried into their rotation until after their series with the Angels.

They can continue to see how he feels and then make an official decision on his return.

But at this point, barring anything unforeseen, it seems his rehab assignment is over and that he’ll next pitch for the Braves.

Fried made his first rehab start on July 9. He made three starts for Triple-A Gwinnett and one for High-A Rome.

He didn’t experience any setbacks. His latest rehab start was delayed by a few days, but that was only because Fried fell ill.

Braves option Hearn

The Braves like Taylor Hearn’s arm and they believe he has upside, but his minor-league options improve their ability to be flexible in making roster decisions.

To create room for AJ Smith-Shawver – Sunday’s starter – on the 26-man roster, the Braves optioned Hearn to Gwinnett.

The lefty didn’t have the best Braves debut.

He allowed four runs and only recorded one out. He gave up two hits, and one was a homer. He issued two walks.

Again, Hearn has options, which allows the Braves to maneuver in more ways when he’s on the big-league roster. This time, it gave them an easy move to bring up Smith-Shawver for a start.

No Shohei Ohtani (on the mound)

For the three-game Angels series, the Braves will start Charlie Morton on Monday, Spencer Strider on Tuesday and Yonny Chirinos on Wednesday.

Shohei Ohtani – the Angels’ two-way phenom – is not scheduled to start a game on the mound. But he’s expected to be part of the club’s lineup.

The Braves will face right-hander Lucas Giolito, the Angels’ big deadline acquisition, on Wednesday. The Angels will start right-hander Griffin Canning on Monday and left-hander Patrick Sandoval on Tuesday.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

