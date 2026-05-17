Atlanta Braves Late homer ruins another excellent Elder start Braves fall 3-2 to Red Sox. Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder (55) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Saturday, May 16, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

By Chad Bishop 15 minutes ago Share

Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder, once again, sparkled. But he would still want at least one pitch back after Saturday’s outing. Elder had a 2-1 lead with two outs in the seventh when Willson Contreras golfed a 1-2 slider 426 feet into the seats in left field, giving the Red Sox a 3-2 lead. The visitors then held on to that lead over the final two Braves’ at-bats to take the middle game of a three-game series at Truist Park.

The right-handed Elder gave up seven hits and three runs over eight innings. He threw 103 pitches, 72 of which were strikes, induced 14 groundouts and threw 22 first-pitch strikes out of the 32 batters he faced. A two-out double to left by Wilyer Abreu in the eighth, however, brought the veteran hitter Contreras to the plate. He shocked the near 40,000 in attendance by turning the tide of the game on one pitch. Drake Baldwin, for the second night in a row, put the Braves on the board first with a home run in the Braves’ first at-bat. In the designated hitter spot, Baldwin whacked a 95-mph sinker over the center field wall off Red Sox starter Payton Tolle. It was Baldwin’s second career lead-off homer and 13th long ball of the season. After allowing a lead-off double to start the game, Elder then retired nine in a row before giving up back-to-back singles to begin the fourth. Willson Contreras rolled over a slider for what should have been a double-play ball to third, but Austin Riley dropped it, giving the Red Sox the bases loaded with nobody out.

Masatake Yoshida lifted a sacrifice fly to tie the score at 1-all.