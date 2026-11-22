Atlanta Falcons Jessie Bates III opens up on Falcons exit: ‘It was very, very tough’ Star safety wants to retire with Jaguars, but leaves door open for Falcons reunion. Share Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) celebrates with teammates after returning a fumble for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

By Daniel Flick 21 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — At the end of an 8 ½-hour flight across the Atlantic Ocean with no Wi-Fi and no clue what his future held, Jessie Bates III stepped off the Falcons’ team plane and received a text from general manager Ian Cunningham. It was 1:30 a.m. Nov. 9, and Cunningham wanted to talk face-to-face. They met at a Whataburger in Suwanee. There, Cunningham hopped in Bates’ car and delivered news the Falcons were trading him to the Jacksonville Jaguars, ending a 3 ½-year tenure that cemented Bates as one of the best free-agent signings in franchise history. Related Story Six things to know about the Atlanta Falcons as they hit their NFL bye week November 20, 2026 A marathon day — one that started in Madrid, included a 17-point loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and seemed destined to end with a lengthy flight home in the midnight skies — suddenly grew ever longer.

“I didn’t sleep at all,” Bates told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday. “It was a crazy time.” Many of Bates’ family members were still in Madrid. He spent several hours getting ahold of relatives and letting them know he was headed to Jacksonville. By 10 a.m., he was in the Falcons’ facilities, saying his goodbyes. And in typical Bates fashion, that isn’t just a good-bye to coaches. He spoke to equipment managers. He spoke to cafeteria workers.

One of Bates’ superpowers is building connections with everybody throughout an organization’s walls. Genuine relationships. Love. Respect. That made his final exit through the front gate in Flowery Branch particularly painful.

“It was very, very tough,” Bates said. “Teary-eyed.”

Related Story Corey Levin spent 8 months out of football. Now, he’s Falcons’ starting center. November 20, 2026 Bates didn’t even have enough time to clean out his locker. He had to catch an early afternoon flight to Jacksonville, where his new chapter — and, eventually, his belongings — awaited. He was excited. But his heart ached, too. Gestures such as Cunningham’s desire to deliver the news in person is why Bates fell in love with the Falcons, and why, he says, a piece of him will forever rest in Atlanta. “I could have woke up the next day and figured out the news just like everybody else,” Bates said. “But they were great to me. The city of Atlanta was great to me. They were able to give me that conversation face-to-face. So, a lot of respect for them.”

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford (right) and linebacker Josh Woods (left) celebrate with safety Jessie Bates III (center) after forcing a fumble in the final seconds of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. The Falcons defeated the 49ers 29-20. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) ‘One thing I wish I would have done is been able to play meaningful football’ Bates chose the Falcons in a time of transition. He went to the Super Bowl with the Bengals two seasons prior and felt the Falcons, in a division he deemed “up in the air,” had a chance to reach similar heights.

But it never materialized. The Falcons went 7-10 in Bates’ first season, 8-9 in the next two and were 3-6 when they dealt him to the Jaguars. And as Bates reflects back on a tenure well done — starts in all 60 possible games, 392 tackles, four defensive touchdowns and the only player in the NFL with 10-plus interceptions and forced fumbles since 2023 — he carries a bit of remorse that he never fulfilled his mission of getting Atlanta to the postseason. “One thing I wish that I would have done is been able to play meaningful football there, play in a playoff game,” Bates said. “Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.”

The Falcons were close. Bates felt they had an opportunity every year. Perhaps that made it sting more. Related Story Dirty Birds Dispatch: What to make of Falcons at the bye week November 19, 2026 Continuity was an issue. Bates played under three defensive coordinators and three head coaches. Building a playoff team, Bates says, takes time. The Falcons rarely had the stability necessary to allow seeds to blossom during Bates’ tenure.

“It doesn’t just happen overnight,” Bates said. “When you’re getting new head coaches, (and) I think I had a new defense every single year I was there — that type of stuff, that takes time to build and become successful and make those types of meaningful playoff runs.” Bates, however, accomplished another of his premium goals. The day he signed with the Falcons, he said he wanted to “build bonds and memories that’ll last me a lifetime.” He checked that box. Atlanta was something of a culture shock to Bates, a proud Midwesterner from Fort Wayne, Indiana. If he had another run with the Falcons, he said he’d spend more time in Atlanta and “live the city life a little bit.” But he leaves with satisfaction that he made his mark in the culture. It wasn’t hard to tell. Scan the crowd at Falcons games, and No. 3 jerseys were present. Listen to the cheers when defensive starters were announced, and Bates’ name drew the biggest roar. Check Bates’ texts after news broke of his departure, and find messages from people in women’s shelters whom he met during breast cancer awareness events. Bates poured his heart into loving, and bettering, Atlanta. The city loved him back.

“I think Atlanta is a great city,” Bates said. “It was great being able to have a connection, not with just people in the locker room, but people in the community. Those are the type of things you remember just as much as interceptions and big-time games you had.” Related Story Who could be best tackles in 2027 NFL draft? Falcons will be looking. November 19, 2026 Bates delivered plenty of those aforementioned big-time games in 3 ½ seasons. He had two interceptions and a forced fumble in his team debut and a 92-yard pick-six later in the 2023 season. He had a game-sealing interception against the Eagles in 2024, a pick-six in primetime against the Rams in 2025 and the first scoop-and-score of his career in 2026. Bates was a walking highlight reel. The inspiration for the “Peanut Punch,” Charles “Peanut” Tillman, told the AJC he views Bates as one of the two best peanut-punchers in the NFL. He made toe-dragging interceptions look normal. He always provided a glimmer of hope for a defense that too often felt dim around him. Those things matter to Bates, but they don’t define him. After he was traded, many teammates posted tribute messages on social media. Several included emoji implying a broken heart. That tells more about him than any film or stat ever could.

“What’s more important is the bonds and the memories I was able to create,” Bates said. “I take good pride in not just being a great football player in between the lines, but outside the lines being able to connect with guys. Because we are more than just football players. “We got a whole life after we get done playing this game of football, and I think it’s very important that we connect on that level as well.” Atlanta Falcons linebacker Divine Deablo (left) and Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (right) share a moment during warm-ups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Falcons bid adieu to Bates: ‘So much love and respect for him’ To aptly understand the extent of Bates’ imprint on the Falcons, consider this question: what’s the biggest thing Atlanta lost when it traded him? Is it the Pro Bowl safety? The four-time captain? The person who, to his teammates, does no wrong? “Yes,” Falcons secondary coach Justin Hood told the AJC. “Right? Simply put.”

Bates often sat in the front row of meetings with two iPads out, one for notes and the other for film. Nobody has taken that method yet, Hood said. There are plenty more voids the Falcons have to fill, too. “You talk about who he is as a person first and not even as a football player, just the individual,” Hood said. “Lived his life the right way. So, you lose that. There’s a little bit of leadership. And then obviously the production on the football field.” Hood coached Bates for 2 ½ years. Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes’ relationship with Bates goes back much further. They were in the 2018 draft class together. They signed with the Falcons four days apart in 2023. They started 37 consecutive games alongside each other over the past four seasons. Related Story ‘We need to get an edge’: Falcons hope street ball mentality elevates offense November 18, 2026 Hughes said it was “definitely weird” walking into the Falcons’ locker room for the first time without seeing Bates, whose locker was stationed directly across from his. “He’s going to be missed, bro,” Hughes told the AJC. “It’s not a lot you could do to replace a guy like that. … We’re gonna miss No. 3 for sure. That’s my boy. It’s definitely going to be different. Miss him and just wishing him all the best.”

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had the locker directly next to Bates. They talked daily, sometimes about football, often about life. Bates was one of Penix’s most outspoken supporters within the locker room. For the Falcons’ first week without Bates, the locker to Penix’s right sat empty. “Just so much love and respect for him, not just as a player but as a person as well,” Penix said. “I feel like the way he goes about life, he does everything the right way. And that’s something that you don’t forget, just the way that people treat you. He always treated me with respect. He’s always spoken highly of me. He always encouraged me and kept me motivated. “I just wish him the best in his future in Jacksonville, and I look forward to just seeing him continue to do what he’s been doing.” Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III kisses his son before the home game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) ‘I want to retire as a Jag’

Bates, eventually, grabbed some sleep after getting to Jacksonville. It wasn’t much. He couldn’t spare more than a few hours here and there from watching film and learning the Jaguars’ playbook. That’s not in his DNA. But none of that — the sleep, the scheme, the new names and faces and buildings and terms and so on — matches the burden of logistics. Bates is currently living in a hotel in Jacksonville, but he’s started looking for a house. He’s in the process of selling his Buford home. His contract expires at the end of this season, but he feels he has a future with the Jaguars. “Right now, you just want to keep your feet where they are now and embrace this great opportunity that I have here in Jacksonville,” Bates said. “So, my mindset now is I want to retire as a Jag (and) win championships here as much as I can.” The Falcons didn’t necessarily rule out the chance of giving Bates a new contract next spring, a team source told the AJC, but Jacksonville’s trade offer — a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round choice — was unprecedented for Bates’ age and position.

Related Story How Falcons plan to spend bye week: ‘Very important you pull everything apart’ November 17, 2026 Atlanta deemed the trade more conducive to long-term success than an extension. Bates understood. No hard feelings. As for a potential reunion? In the event his dream to stay in Jacksonville goes unrealized, Bates said he would “absolutely” be willing to play for the Falcons again. “If that opportunity presented itself, I will always keep that door open for sure,” Bates said. “You can never turn that opportunity down. There’s nothing like that city of Atlanta. The people and that community is just a little bit different for sure.” But that’s a topic for a later date. Bates is focused on processing an avalanche of scheme-related information — what he describes as a “great problem to have” — and seizing the opportunity to join a team with Super Bowl aspirations mid-season. At last, Bates gets his wish of playing meaningful football. He’s excited. But his legacy in Atlanta is meaningful, too. His face is still on billboards near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. His community outreach changed lives. He had too many personalized handshakes to count. And his preparation and habits permeate throughout the Falcons’ locker room.