Atlanta Falcons Corey Levin spent 8 months out of football. Now, he’s Falcons’ starting center. Waived five times and released five others, Levin has a story of perseverance. Share Atlanta Falcons starting center Corey Levinis an offensive lineman’s offensive lineman. He has longer, flowing hair that covers the back of his neck. He comes across as a 32-year-old Wild Thing. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 43 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Corey Levin was coaching at a private high school in Nashville, his absence from the NFL nearing eight months and his heart focused on being the best father — and husband — he could be. “I honestly didn’t want to play anymore,” Levin said. It was the spring of 2021, and Levin, 26 at the time, had already been waived three times and played for three teams. He was a sixth-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2017 and, aside from playing 16 games in 2018, he spent two full seasons on practice squads. Related Story Falcons trade starting center Ryan Neuzil to Ravens November 11, 2026 He’d had enough.

“It’s human nature to kind of feel like, ‘Man, this is not happening how I want it,’” Levin said. “Like, ‘This is pretty tough.’” Then, over time, his emotions shifted. “I just ended up missing it,” Levin said. The strength coach he worked alongside was college roommates with a member of the New York Jets’ front office. A call was made. Reviews of strong character and a stronger work ethic — the same resume buzz words used to land gigs at nine-to-fives — earned Levin a tryout. He didn’t make the team. Waived again. On the market again.

The Titans claimed him, and he found a semblance of stability. Five seasons, 72 games, six starts. Still: waived once, released four times, ample time spent on the practice squad.

Now comes the part of the Disney movie everybody loves: Levin is the Falcons’ starting center hereon out.

The next man up after the Falcons traded the incumbent Ryan Neuzil to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 10, Levin started in Atlanta’s 35-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 15. He allowed only one pressure, according to Pro Football Focus, and no sacks or quarterback hits. His moment arrived. It took only nine years and 10 combined waives and releases. Perseverance won. The floor is his. Related Story Falcons may not be tanking, but trades could have that effect anyway November 12, 2026 Falcons center Corey Levin made his first start, against the Kansas City Chiefs, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Why Falcons feel Levin is built for the moment

Levin is an offensive lineman’s offensive lineman. He has longer, flowing hair that covers the back of his neck. He comes across as a 32-year-old Wild Thing within the locker room, a doting endorsement and the type of crazy that’s well-suited for a linemen. He’s an apt replacement for Neuzil, who was regarded as one of the team’s most interesting players.

“He’s good at everything,” left guard Matthew Bergeron told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution of Neuzil. And he is seemingly good at everything. Pickleball. Video games. Golf. You name it, he’s probably mastered it. Tasked with naming his special talent, Levin pauses and mulls.

“Get this,” he says. When the Titans held joint practices with the Falcons in 2025, Levin went to a nearby arcade — Dave & Buster’s, he thinks — and tried out the pitching machine. He hit 89½ mph. Some teammates scoff at it. Levin, who played baseball in high school but quit before recruiting ever began in earnest, stands by it. Falcons offensive line coach Bill Callahan didn’t second-guess it.

“He’s a good athlete,” Callahan told the AJC. “A lot of things, in terms of draft, that people look for — the length of a player, the hand size of a player — he’s got. He’s got, like, first-baseman mitts for hands. So, it wouldn’t surprise me. “He can do a lot of things that you think he couldn’t do.” That includes playing at a high level in Neuzil’s place. The Falcons moved Neuzil in part, they said, because they didn’t think there was much of a fall-off. Levin acknowledged he’s not as spry or athletic as the 29-year-old Neuzil, but he carries a bigger presence and plays with a different style. Nothing changed in the Falcons’ system, Callahan said. But offensive coordinator Tommy Rees acknowledged Levin’s ascent offers a few alterations to the interior of the Falcons line. “I think certainly it changes some things up front in terms of how combinations work,” Rees said. “Maybe it protects the inside of the pocket in terms of being a little bit more stout, but I didn’t feel like there were a ton of limitations with Neuz to begin with. And obviously, we feel like Corey can give us a really good chance to go out there and operate and play to how we want to play.”

The Falcons signed Levin to a one-year contract this spring to make him the next man up. Levin said it’s “always shocking” to see a teammate traded during the season, but he knew what it meant for him. He processed it, moved on and set his sights on his responsibilities thereon. Levin’s biggest focus leading into his first start was building chemistry with his fellow offensive linemen. He wanted them to trust him with everything they entrusted to Neuzil. Perhaps he didn’t know, but they already did. The Falcons had no questions about Levin’s grasp of the system. He played under Callahan in 2024 and ’25 with the Titans. He spent the entire offseason program learning Rees’ playbook. He participated in snap exchanges with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in training camp and before every regular-season practice. These are the moments the next-man-up philosophy derives from. Levin filled it quite well in his first act. “He did a great job, man,” running back Bijan Robinson said after the Falcons’ loss to Kansas City. “We’re all growing with Corey, and he’s growing with us.”

Falcons offensive lineman Corey Levin is a versatile athlete, which he's shown to his new teammates. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Experience is the best teacher Experience has lessened the growing pains. Levin’s unique career arc consisted of only seven career starts entering Atlanta’s matchup with Kansas City, but he’d played in 97 career games. He’s lived through different schemes and coaching staffs. And his past with Callahan, who helped improve his hand usage and said he truly believes in his fit as an on-the-move blocker in a wide-zone rushing scheme, also helped him hit the ground running. “I think the big thing about Corey,” Callahan said, “is the experience and knowledge and insight he has to the game is really, really good. And it’s great to have a center that can come up, run the show, and be ready to play like he has been under Neuz for all these weeks. “I mean, it’s been seamless in that regard. So, I think he brings that value of experience, knowledge, and ability to run the show at the line of scrimmage.”

Several Falcons teammates recited a similar line on Levin’s calling card: He’s a seasoned professional. While watching rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels speak with the media earlier this season, Levin briefly interjected and jokingly referred to himself as a “wily vet.” It was lighthearted, but accurate. Such a veteran presence, Robinson said, means being vaulted into the starting lineup is “nothing new” for Levin. But he’s never had an opportunity like this. He’s never started more than three games in an NFL season. So long as he finishes the year as Atlanta’s starting center, he’ll tally more starts this season than his previous eight campaigns combined. Perhaps most special, Levin gets to do it all close to home. He grew up in Dacula, roughly a half-hour south of Flowery Branch. To have the support of hometown friends and family is “pretty cool,” he said. He played coy. That’s a bit uncommon. Levin is cerebral. A great person, great family man, Callahan said. But he’s also an energizer bunny. “He’s high energy,” Robinson said. “He brings great energy into the locker room, on the field. The thing about him is it’s like he doesn’t have an off switch. He always goes, always is ready to play no matter what the situation is. He just gives extreme effort. So, that’s who he is as a player. I know the guys are going to love to have that.

“All of us on the offense, we enjoy Corey.” Energetic, Callahan clarified is a “different definition” than wild. Whatever the intangible quality driving his persona, Levin has found a way to channel it once he steps between the white lines. “He’s really kind of a steadying force for everybody up front,” Callahan said. A career reserve playing on an expiring contract, Levin’s future in Atlanta isn’t guaranteed beyond this season. That’s no issue. He’s been in far more dire situations, in far less luxurious roles, in the long, winding road to reach this point. In his own words, Levin’s journey is a reminder of what happens when you “just stick with it.” While he focused on being a husband, father and coach in a time where COVID-19 overwhelmed the nation, he couldn’t shake the feeling he had more in the tank.