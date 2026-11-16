Atlanta Falcons Final takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Chiefs: Slow start, penalties bury Atlanta Plus, Bijan Robinson’s lack of an early role and a new captain on defense. Share Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (bottom) reacts after being sacked by Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis during the first half Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 25 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons have plenty of information to absorb, and plenty of things to fix, during their bye week. But before they get to any of that, the Falcons (3-7) watched film from Sunday’s 35-13 loss to the Chiefs (7-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here are five things that likely jumped off the screen. Related Story After 10 games, is anyone else underwhelmed by Kevin Stefanski? November 16, 2026 Slow starts continue to be an issue The Falcons’ defense has allowed 10-play touchdown drives in each of the past three games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Their offense started Sunday’s game with four consecutive three-and-outs for the first time since 2000. “When you start slow and have to come from behind, it’s tough to come out of holes in this league,” defensive end Cameron Thomas told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution postgame. “So, just starting faster and consistency.”

The Falcons have found consistency, but often with slow starts. They’ve trailed by at least 9 points in the first half in each of their past five games. How do they fix it? Coach Kevin Stefanski doesn’t quite have the solution.

“If there was an easy answer, obviously, that would be the answer,” Stefanski said postgame. “We’ve got to play better early. Got to put a plan together that the guys can go execute early. Got to execute it early, all those things. First things first, give credit to the Chiefs. Give credit to their coaches, their players. “But we have to find a way to be better early.”

Robinson uninvolved in offense early Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson leads the NFL in rushing, but his early usage didn’t show why. He took only seven carries — which he turned into an efficient 42 yards — in the Falcons’ 25 first-half plays while Penix and the passing offense struggled.

Stefanski said Robinson is “somebody that you’re trying to get the ball to.” Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said the Falcons need to “get him the ball more.” But they didn’t do it early enough. Asked postgame if his lack of early involvement was frustrating, Robinson paused and chose his words carefully.

Related Story Falcons sticking with Tommy Rees as play-caller despite offensive woes November 16, 2026 “You know, man, I do whatever I can for the team, no matter what the situation is,” Robinson said. “I know that they have a plan and I gotta follow that plan as best as possible. Yeah, I’ll just leave it from there.” The Falcons gave Robinson six carries in the first nine plays exiting halftime, but his efficiency dwindled. He rushed nine times for 29 yards and one touchdown in the second half, and he finished the afternoon with 16 carries for 71 yards, a fine average of 4.4 yards per carry. With Robinson’s complement, Brian Robinson Jr., on injured reserve, the Falcons have turned to Khalil Herbert as their No. 2 ball carrier. Herbert didn’t get any carries Sunday, largely serving as a third-down piece. He turned three targets into two catches for 7 yards and garnered praise from Bijan Robinson as a blocker.

But the Falcons’ offensive identity, they’ve long said, is their running game. They put the burden solely on Robinson’s shoulders Sunday, but never fully committed to it. In turn, they started slow and never recovered. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (center) sits on the sideline alongside teammates during the second half against the Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Penalties rear ugly head … again

The Falcons committed a season-high 12 penalties in their Week 9 loss to the Bengals. Stefanski called it “inexcusable” afterward. They harped on improvements all week. They stressed not beating themselves. Their offense didn’t commit a single penalty in practice. Game day arrived. Penalty issues reappeared. They were flagged nine times for 65 yards. Their offense committed seven penalties — four false starts, three holding infractions — and their offensive line was responsible for six of them. “(The Chiefs) weren’t doing anything up front that hurt us,” left guard Matthew Bergeron said. “We hurt ourselves. We did the damage. Operation, postsnap penalties, stuff like that. It’s hard to play when you’re constantly in second-and-20 and stuff like that. We did that to ourselves.

“It was the second week that we did that to ourselves, so hopefully we can turn things around and be better.” Penix won’t change his preparation, but he hopes results will change Penix went 23-for-43 passing for 286 yards, no touchdowns and one interception Sunday. He added four scrambles for 29 yards, finishing with 315 yards from scrimmage. But of his 286 passing yards, 155 came in the fourth quarter. He came alive too late. Since winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 7, Penix has struggled the past three games. He’s 51-for-98 passing for 573 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions during the span. Related Story As season slips away, Falcons see time — and potential — to save it November 16, 2026 Stefanski said he’s “confident” moving forward with Penix, who told reporters postgame he won’t do anything different with his weekly process.

“I don’t think it’s anything with my preparation,” Penix said. “I believe I prepare at a very high level so I can come out here and do my best to make plays for this team. I’m going to look at this film and see where we could’ve got better. “Obviously, there’s probably some things I’ve got to clean up, but I have quarterback coaches and stuff like that to just make sure everything’s all good.” Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (center) looks down as he leaves the field after the Chiefs beat the Falcons 35-13 on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Terrell regains captain’s patch, but secondary struggles without Bates After trading safety Jessie Bates III to the Jaguars on Nov. 9, the Falcons not only lost their best defensive player but also a four-time captain. Cornerback A.J. Terrell sported the “C” on his jersey for the first time this season, and he’ll replace Bates as a permanent defensive captain. “It’s smooth,” Terrell said postgame. “Just knowing the guys look up and look at me that way, it’s a big deal. Losing (Bates) was a big piece to us as well, so I’m honored to have the ‘C’ on my chest and represent this team.”