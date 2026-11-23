Atlanta Falcons How a busy bye week gave the Atlanta Falcons answers in ‘a bunch of areas’ The Falcons’ bye week came at a ‘perfect time,’ defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. said. Share Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski applauds his team as he directs warm-ups before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 41 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski spent his bye week watching plays. Lots of them. Over and over again. Sometimes in different settings, with different intentions. But there he sat, searching and searching and searching for answers as to why his first Falcons squad has stumbled to a 3-7 record with five losses in the past six games. He feels, after a week of film study, he’s found solutions. And on Monday, before a bonus practice, Stefanski and his coaches delivered them to players. “Don’t want to dump all the information on them,” Stefanski said, “but also give them a bunch of areas that we feel like we have identified that we will address, and continue to address it, as a team.”

Related Story Six things to know about the Atlanta Falcons as they hit their NFL bye week November 20, 2026 The Falcons’ position coaches have a specific area they’re in charge of self-scouting, Stefanski said. But he goes through and watches everything, too. He’ll watch full games. Then, for instance, he’ll watch the run game, and divide it into wide zone, duo and perimeter rushes. By week’s end, he watched many of the same plays on repeat. “It’s a big lift for our position coaches who are in charge of those areas,” Stefanski said, “and then (a) big lift for the coordinators to get organized, to have a plan to look at all of it together and then come up with our learnings.”

Not all of the lessons the Falcons’ coaching staff learned during the bye week made it to the players.

Consider a playbook, Stefanski said. It’s monstrous, but players don’t need to know all of it. Often, Stefanski said, it’s more for the coaches to go back and reference than anything. Players only need to know the game plan.

Distributing post-bye week information follows a similar formula. “You definitely take the players through the key things and the bullet points, if you will,” Stefanski said. “But as coaches, you do a deeper dive so that you have the whys and the what-fors behind the line.” Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski walks the sidelines as the Kansas City Chiefs score a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. The Chiefs defeat the Falcons 35-13. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The bye week was ‘good timing’

Some Falcons players went home. Others went on family vacations or took a trip to the beach. It was a chance to step away, to breathe, and to learn. “I think it was good timing,” defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Most times, you can break the season up — beginning of the season, middle half of the season, end of the season — and that was, like, right in the middle. We still have enough games to come back and bounce back.

“So, I think it was the perfect time for us.” Related Story Dirty Birds Dispatch: What to make of Falcons at the bye week November 19, 2026 Perspective, Stefanski says, is “great.” A rocky 10 games gives the Falcons plenty of it. Now comes the challenge: transferring lessons learned from a week spent under the hood of the Falcons’ engine into legitimate on-field improvement.

Focusing the Falcons There are conceptual areas, Stefanski acknowledged, where he’s surprised the Falcons haven’t recorded more plays offensively, be it run or pass. But conversations about how to change that aren’t inherently new. The Falcons have held them throughout the course of the season. The bye week, however, gave the Falcons’ coaches a chance to study their own trends.

“You can say, ‘Hey, this concept keeps showing up as a positive concept, both statistically and anecdotally. What are other ways we can run it?’” Stefanski said. “Because now you’re thinking about staying one step ahead. “Other things where, ‘Hey, this looks really good in practice. It’s a sound scheme, but we’re just not having the success with it. Why is that?’ And is it sometimes, you got unlucky with a coverage, per se? Sure. But is it other times, the sample sizes aren’t huge? Yes.” Related Story Jessie Bates III opens up on Falcons exit: ‘It was very, very tough’ November 22, 2026 That’s the identification aspect. Important decisions in the information distribution process follow. There’s a cost to everything, Stefanski says. Every change, every investment in a scheme comes with a loss of time in meetings and at practice. “I think a lot of the conversations with the coordinators, especially (with) all these learnings, ‘What do we want to streamline this to so that we can maintain, or find, a level of consistency?’” Stefanski said. Take, for example, the Falcons’ run defense. Through the season’s first four weeks, Atlanta had the league’s best. From Week 5 onward, Atlanta’s had the league’s worst.

What’s at the root of the dramatic switch? “It’s never one thing,” Stefanski said. “If it was one thing, that’d be easy. It’d be a short self-counting. But it’s never one thing.” Related Story Corey Levin spent 8 months out of football. Now, he’s Falcons’ starting center. November 23, 2026 There are quality opposing rushing schemes. There are ways for the Falcons’ coaches to improve the plan they’re giving the players. There are technical improvements that can be made. Growth, Stefanski says, is about mastering all the above. In short: The Falcons’ road to improving their run defense is a microcosm of a teamwide push for a common goal that’s proved elusive this season. “We’re looking for — and you can say this in really any area — a level of consistency,” Stefanski said, “that we haven’t reached enough.”

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (center) celebrates with teammates after recovering a San Francisco 49ers fumble during the first half of an NFL football game in Atlanta, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (Mike Stewart/AP) On the mend The bye week also gave the Falcons a chance to get healthy. Receiver Zachariah Branch (hamstring) and linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) both practiced Monday after missing the team’s 35-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 15. Physically and mentally refreshed, the Falcons open a seven-game sprint to the finish line with a trip to Minneapolis, where they’ll face the Vikings (7-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside U.S. Bank Stadium. Dreams of snapping an eight-year playoff drought are still alive. The Falcons are in a three-way tie for second in the NFC South with the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the pack is two games behind the division-leading Carolina Panthers. Related Story ‘We need to get an edge’: Falcons hope street ball mentality elevates offense November 18, 2026 Most teams returning from a bye week with a 3-7 record do so without much hope for playing in the postseason. Motivation dwindles. Players check out.