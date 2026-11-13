Atlanta Falcons Falcons sign two defensive starters to multiyear contract extensions Starting defensive end gets 3 more years, and cornerback inked for 2. Share Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas’ new contract comes with $13 million guaranteed and is worth up to $33 million, a team source told the AJC. (Doug Murray/AP)

By Daniel Flick 14 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons announced contract extensions for a couple of starters Friday morning, inking defensive end Cameron Thomas to a three-year deal and cornerback C.J. Henderson to a two-year agreement. Thomas’ contract comes with $13 million guaranteed and is worth up to $33 million, a team source told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday. Henderson’s deal is reportedly worth around $11 million guaranteed and up to $20 million, according to ESPN. Both players have enjoyed breakout seasons. Related Story Would Darian Mensah fit as Falcons’ future quarterback? November 13, 2026 Thomas, 26, has started all nine games. He has only two sacks, but he leads the team with 12 quarterback hits, and his 26 quarterback pressures rank No. 30 leaguewide.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder also became the team’s NFL Players Association representative earlier this season. “You talk about a guy that just — he demonstrates what we love about this game every single day,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Thursday. “The toughness, the strain, the effort, the relentless effort. And then the high-level execution, the consistency. “If there’s a guy that we can really lean on, on our defense, he’s one of those human beings. I’ve been just so overwhelmed with what he’s brought to us, and it’s been awesome.”

Related Story Jake Moody chose Falcons over Ravens, and Atlanta hopes he solves kicking woes November 13, 2026 Henderson has rejuvenated his career this season. A first-round pick in 2020 who’s bounced around practice squads and struggled finding a role in recent seasons, he’s started his past six appearances at corner and flourished.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Henderson has been targeted 47 times but allowed only 26 receptions for 256 yards and two touchdowns, according to Next Gen Stats.