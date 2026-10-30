Sports The Win Column: Atlanta’s Game 7 history Plus: Braves options, paths to football glory. Share The Win Column​

By Tyler Estep 51 minutes ago

Hey y’all. It’s Friday. Let’s boogie. SEVENTH HEAVEN? Naz Hillmon, fired up. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) The Atlanta Dream rediscovered their swagger and made the most of their Game 6 matinee at State Farm Arena, pouring it on early and squelching Golden State’s late comeback bid en route to an 80-69 win. (I watched at Jolene Jolene, the women’s sports sports bar in Kirkwood, with our pal Ken Sugiura; electric crowd, that one.) Now Game 7 awaits Saturday in San Francisco — and winner takes the title. Which prompts the question: Have similar do-or-die affairs been kind to Atlanta in the past? Or cruel?

Well, by my count …

▶️ The Braves are 4-7 in decisive, one-team-advances-and-the-other-goes-home postseason games since moving to Atlanta. That’s if you include this year’s best-of-three Wild Card Series with the Phillies and 2012’s standalone “infield fly rule” game — but we’ll focus on Game 5s and Game 7s. Only one of nine such matchups — Game 7 of the 1991 World Series against the Twins — came with a ring on the line. You may recall the Braves lost.

Atlanta also lost Game 7 of the 2020 National League Championship Series, but all three of its Game 7 wins came in other NLCS contests: 1991 and 1992 against the Pirates, then 1996 against the Cardinals.

Atlanta has also played four decisive Game 5s in division series. They lost every single one of them, including three straight from 2002-04. ▶️ The Hawks, of course, have never made it to the NBA Finals while representing Atlanta. But the franchise has plenty of experience with other make-or-break matchups. And it’s … actually fared pretty well?

The Hawks are 10-5 overall in decisive Game 5s and 7s, including a 2021 win over the Sixers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

They lost Game 7 in two other conference semifinals — including the epic Dominique Wilkins vs. Larry Bird showdown in 1988.

They’ve gone 9-2 in series-deciding first-round games.

▶️ Atlanta United, meanwhile, is 1-1 in decisive games of first-round playoff series, which became best-of-three in 2023. The Falcons don’t play series. And if you’re wondering, the Thrashers (never forget!) got swept in their one and only playoff appearance. Meanwhile … this is just the second season the WNBA Finals has been a best-of-seven affair, and last year was a sweep — so no one has ever played a Game 7. The Dream got swept all three times they made it to shorter versions of the Finals (2010, 2011, 2013), so no real history to lean on there either. Don’t think they’re worried about it, though. “We have one more game,” coach Karl Smesko said. “We’ve got a great opportunity. We expect to go out there and play great.”

Game 7 of the WNBA Finals tips off at 8 p.m. Saturday. Watch on USA.

QUICK, SOME OTHER NEWS! 🏀 In Thursday’s other action at State Farm Arena, Onyeka Okongwu scored 29 points to help the Hawks snap a three-game skid. They beat the Cavs 114-111. Next up: Halloween night in New Orleans. Spooky! 🎙️ In case you missed it: Ernie Johnson Jr. — the best to ever do it, and a world-class dude to boot — is leaving “Inside the NBA” after this season. ⚾ As expected, the Braves picked up 2027 club options for second baseman Ozzie Albies ($7 million) and Ronald Acuña Jr. ($17 million). They’ve still got a few days for exclusive negotiations with free agents like Mauricio Dubón, Raisel Iglesias and Tyler Mahle. 🤷 Fun fact: The Carolina Panthers lost on “Thursday Night Football.” (And then fired their defensive coordinator.) That means they’re 3-4, just like the Falcons. Which means the Falcons are currently tied for first place in the NFC South.

🙏 Rest in peace, June Jones. The former Falcons quarterback, coordinator and head coach — maestro of the run-and-shoot offense — was 73 years old. 🚨 Only three things are better than fun facts: cool stats, high school football and gift links. Thanks to AJC Varsity’s Todd Holcomb, we’ve got ‘em all covered right here. HOW THE LOCAL FOOTBALL TEAMS CAN WIN Georgia coach Kirby Smart is all ears. (Colin Hubbard/AP) Some interesting ones on tap this weekend for the Bulldogs, Jackets and Dirty Birds. Let’s discuss ends and means. Georgia vs. Florida (3:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC): Florida’s passing defense is epically bad, so maybe letting Gunner Stockton sling it all around Mercedes-Benz Stadium may not be a terrible idea. We don’t yet know whether former Georgia Tech QB Aaron Philo or the more mobile Tramell Jones will start for the Gators, but slowing down Florida running back Jadan Baugh is a pretty good idea either way. Pro tips for that below.

WEEKEND PREDICTIONS (AND OUR OFFICIAL DART THROW) Oh man, I almost forgot these vaguely related items. 🔮 Chief AJC sports prognosticator Michael Cunningham blesses us with his weekly Weekend Predictions. They include his leans on the games discussed above. (Hint: good guys, good guys with the points, bad guys.) 🔮 It’s also time to unveil the inaugural Win Column College Football Upset of the Week! I listed the games, y’all voted and we’re calling our shot: Unranked, three-loss Oregon will beat No. 20 Northwestern. At least that’s what I think you meant. Because the poll only included the AP rankings, not the betting lines (Oregon’s actually a slight home favorite). Sorry about that. We’ll make things a little clearer moving forward. But in the meantime … quack quack. 🔗 Bonus linkage: SEC TV times and channels (Kiffin beef now included)