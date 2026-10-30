Onyeka Okongwu comes up big as Hawks snap early-season skid

After three consecutive losses over the last week, the Hawks snapped their skid. They downed the Cavaliers, holding firm defensively, to win 114-111 on Thursday night at State Farm Arena.
The Cavaliers tried to charge back, cutting into the Hawks’ 10-point lead. They went on a two-minute, 12-4 run, cutting the lead to 112-111 with 20.6 seconds to play.
Donovan Mitchell had a shot to tie the game and force overtime after a Cavaliers rebound. Though the corner 3 lined up well, it fell short and Lu Dort deflected the rebound to seal the win.
Quick stats: Onyeka Okongwu led all scorers with 29 points and 7 rebounds after knocking down four 3s. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 25 points. Aaron Wiggins scored 20 points and 7 rebounds off the bench.
James Harden had 24 points, while Donovan Mitchell had 22 points.
Key moment
As the Hawks surged in the second half, Hawks rookie Kingston Flemings commanded the floor. With 20.1 seconds to play in the third quarter, he found Alexander-Walker for a 3 in the corner.
Flemings got a rebound from Jock Landale, and quickly got out in transition. He flipped it to Alexander-Walker, who ran off the break to the corner. Alexander-Walker planted his feet and fired a shot as a defender closed out.
It put the Hawks up 89-82 and gave them enough of a cushion to keep their lead through the fourth.
The Hawks want their defense to generate offense. And as the Hawks trailed the Cavaliers in the second quarter, veteran guard CJ McCollum picked off Sam Merrill on the left baseline.
McCollum turned and went the other way, finding Okongwu trailing with a behind-the-back bounce pass.
The Hawks center collected it and went up, avoiding Evan Mobley’s contest. Okongwu finished the layup and tied the game at 37, completing the Hawks’ erasure of a 15-point deficit.
Up next
The Hawks head to New Orleans on Saturday to face the Pelicans on Halloween night in the Big Easy.