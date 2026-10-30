Onyeka Okongwu comes up big as Hawks snap early-season skid

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden, center, drives against Atlanta Hawks forwards Onyeka Okongwu (17) and Jalen Johnson (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

After three consecutive losses over the last week, the Hawks snapped their skid. They downed the Cavaliers, holding firm defensively, to win 114-111 on Thursday night at State Farm Arena.

The Cavaliers tried to charge back, cutting into the Hawks’ 10-point lead. They went on a two-minute, 12-4 run, cutting the lead to 112-111 with 20.6 seconds to play.

Donovan Mitchell had a shot to tie the game and force overtime after a Cavaliers rebound. Though the corner 3 lined up well, it fell short and Lu Dort deflected the rebound to seal the win.

Quick stats: Onyeka Okongwu led all scorers with 29 points and 7 rebounds after knocking down four 3s. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 25 points. Aaron Wiggins scored 20 points and 7 rebounds off the bench.