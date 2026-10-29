Falcons coach June Jones got into an argument with and Jeff George after the quarterback was pulled during a loss to the Eagles. George was released shortly thereafter, and Jones wasn't far behind him. He was fired after a 3-13 finish. (AP file)

Jones played 17 games at quarterback for Atlanta, from 1977 to 1981, before a long coaching career.

Jones played 17 games at quarterback for Atlanta, from 1977 to 1981, before a long coaching career.

FLOWERY BRANCH — June Jones, the Falcons’ head coach from 1994-96, has died, the organization confirmed Thursday. He was 73 years old.

Jones played quarterback for the Falcons from 1977 to 1981 and later returned as a coach. He served as the team’s offensive coordinator from 1991 to 1993 before replacing Jerry Glanville as head coach for the next three seasons.

“We mourn the passing of former head coach June Jones,” the Falcons said in a statement on social media. “A visionary in the passing game, Coach Jones will be remembered with gratitude for his contributions to our organization and the lasting impact he made on those he coached and mentored.