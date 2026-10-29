FLOWERY BRANCH — June Jones, the Falcons’ head coach from 1994-96, has died, the organization confirmed Thursday. He was 73 years old.
Jones played quarterback for the Falcons from 1977 to 1981 and later returned as a coach. He served as the team’s offensive coordinator from 1991 to 1993 before replacing Jerry Glanville as head coach for the next three seasons.
“We mourn the passing of former head coach June Jones,” the Falcons said in a statement on social media. “A visionary in the passing game, Coach Jones will be remembered with gratitude for his contributions to our organization and the lasting impact he made on those he coached and mentored.
“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.”
Jones played collegiately at the University of Oregon, the University of Hawaii and, most important to his coaching career, Portland State University. While at Portland State, Jones spent time with coach Mouse Davis and learned the run-and-shoot offense, a pass-happy system built on four receivers, which Jones helped popularize over four decades in the coaching industry.
The Falcons aside, Jones worked as an interim head coach for the San Diego Chargers in 1998 and held full-time head coaching roles with Hawaii, Southern Methodist University, the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks.
A native of Portland, Oregon, Jones went 19-29 as the Falcons’ head coach. His best year came in 1995, when he led the team to a 9-7 record and a playoff appearance. Jones is the all-time winningest coach at Hawaii and owns a college coaching record of 112-84, which includes a pair of conference championships with the Rainbow Warriors.