Georgia Bulldogs Stockton turns Tide, NFL heads; Mike Bobo says ‘room for improvement’ Quarterback continues his rise with a comeback win at Alabama. Share Add AJC on Google Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (center) attempts a pass against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Stockton’s play lifted the Bulldogs to a No. 1 ranking and added to his growing legend. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 30 minutes ago

ATHENS — Alabama was anticipating a major storm in the days leading up to the SEC showdown against Georgia. Few could have known that Gunner Stockton would strike, metaphorically speaking, with full-throttle football when the Saturday night game kicked off. Stockton’s play lifted the Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0 SEC) to a No. 1 ranking and added to his growing legend, the win at Alabama’s 100,077-seat Bryant-Denny Stadium the latest crown jewel in his road warrior crown. Related Story Kirby Smart passes praise to Mike Bobo Stockton’s come-from-behind win against the Crimson Tide is merely his latest, as he also led comeback wins in Tennessee’s 101,915-seat Neyland Stadium and in Auburn’s raucous 88,043-seat Jordan-Hare Stadium last season.

More than one person has asked the question since Saturday night’s game, “Did Georgia fans ever think they’d wake up one day saying they were glad Arch Manning chose Texas so Stockton could become the Bulldogs’ quarterback?” As loyal as the DawgNation fanbase is, some UGA fans probably did; Georgia high school football has produced many recent quarterback stars, making it hard to overlook Stockton’s place in the record books as the Peach State’s career total touchdown leader (254) and passing TD leader (177). Still, few analysts saw Stockton’s greatness at the collegiate level coming when one considers his 4-star, No. 7 rating among quarterbacks in the 2022 class. The current ratings — specifically, the NCAA passing efficiency ratings — show Stockton third nationally (198.57) behind the likes of Miami quarterback Darian Mensah (212.25) and Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover (200.52), both NFL prospects.

Related Story Georgia scores well on report card after win at Alabama Stockton hasn’t previously been mentioned in the same vein, as there was little to no talk about his NFL draft grade entering the 2026 season.

But then, Stockton hadn’t made the same sort of NFL throws — or perhaps, needed or been asked to make — before Saturday night’s game. Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has brought Stockton along in a measured manner. 1 / 51 Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (center) prepares to throw a ball during pregame warmups before an NCAA football game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Bobo, who coached the likes of reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford along with SEC all-time leading passer and fifth-round NFL pick Aaron Murray, put Stockton’s rise into perspective. “You see a guy that constantly prepares day in and day out, and sometimes you think, ‘Man, maybe that guy has reached his ceiling and maybe that’s who he’s going to be,” Bobo said in an exclusive interview with UGA’s NIL-content site, “Glory Glory.”

Related Story Bobo says it’s Stockton’s job to make more explosive plays “But I’ve learned over the years that if guys continue to work and don’t think they know everything, and don’t think they have the answers, and go out every week and try to improve on how they can improve as a football player, they’re going to get better,” said Bobo, the play caller for the No. 2 scoring offense in the nation (46.2 points per game, behind Miami’s 49.6) and the SEC’s top third-down conversion offense (54.7%, sixth in the nation). “Gunner is a perfect example of that, he’s constantly working to get better at his craft and getting better.” Stockton was 18-of-22 passing for 249 yards with a touchdown and deflection that was intercepted against the Tide. Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer raved about Stockton’s clutch throws, having watched him go 9-of-10 passing for 104 yards on third downs against the Tide’s defense. Related Story Kalen DeBoer: ‘Gunner Stockton was clutch’ in Georgia’s win at Alabama “Yeah, I think Gunner Stockton was clutch,” said DeBoer, who’s considered to be a bit of a QB guru having coached up two first-round picks in Michael Penix Jr. and Ty Simpson, and one of the best young quarterbacks in the nation in Keelon Russell.

“You know, (Stockton) moved the chains, and so many times his guys, you know, (were) making catches right down towards the ground there.” Indeed, Stockton was firing passes in tight windows with authority in a manner not previously seen. “You gotta give him credit for those plays that he made,” DeBoer said. “He was in control, just extremely efficient. You know, that’s been the story of the season for him.” Related Story SEC betting lines: Are more upsets around the corner? Bobo said the story can get even better, as there’s still room for Stockton to improve with the Bulldogs who next play Auburn at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. “I think the more he does day in and day out, the drills he does with coach (Brandon) Streeter, and the film work he does, has given him confidence to go out there and seeing things faster, and get through his progressions faster,” Bobo said. “But there’s still a lot of room for improvement.