Georgia Bulldogs Kalen DeBoer: ‘Gunner Stockton was clutch’ in Georgia’s win at Alabama Crimson Tide coach laments Bulldogs getting late sack on Keelon Russell. Share Add AJC on Google Georgia coach Kirby Smart (right) and Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer shake hands after Georgia defeated Alabama 20-17 on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 33 minutes ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Kalen DeBoer was proud of his young Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell, but he gave credit where it was due after losing to Georgia 20-17 on Saturday night. “Yeah, I think Gunner Stockton was clutch,” said DeBoer, whose team drops to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC with the loss. “You know, he moved the chains, and so many times his guys, you know, (were) making catches right down towards the ground there. “You gotta give him credit for those plays that he made. He was in control, just extremely efficient. You know, that’s been the story of the season for him.”

Related Story Kirby Smart passes praise to Mike Bobo after beating Alabama 20-17 Stockton was 18-of-22 passing for 249 yards with a touchdown and an interception and carried the ball eight times for 12 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown run, to keep Georgia perfect at 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the SEC. Russell, in his sixth career start, was 16-of-30 passing for 185 yards with a touchdown and had nine carries for 41 yards and had a fumble on Alabama’s opening possession at the Georgia 39. It was one of four sacks by the Bulldogs defense, which helped seal the win by sacking Russell on a third-and-10 at the UGA 34 with 3:20 remaining. “You know, you just can’t take a sack in that situation,” DeBoer said. “Not putting that all on (Russell) at this point, just thought he kept battling.”

Russell didn’t have much of a chance on the pivotal sack play, as safety KJ Bolden arrived first before UGA defenders Valdin Sone, Gabe Harris and Justin Williams swarmed Russell for a 9-yard loss to take Alabama out of field-goal range and force a punt.

DeBoer acknowledged he felt like Georgia got away with what would have been a critical pass-interference penalty in the end zone on the play before Russell was sacked. “We can’t put the game in that situation where the officials, you know, come into play, and so we just got to control the things we can control,” DeBoer said. “I mean, just feel I guess, it was pass interference.” The officiating aside — Georgia was whistled for seven penalties for 57 yards, including some holding calls Kirby Smart wasn’t happy about, while the Tide had five for 50 yards — UGA won the battle in the trenches. The Bulldogs, led by Dwight Phillips Jr.’s 120 yards rushing on 17 carries, outgained Alabama on the ground 206 yards to 161 yards. “I know we’re disappointed on some of the runs that they had, especially in the second half, and how everyone’s got to do their job, stay in their gap,” DeBoer said. “But you know, when they can run the ball, then (Stockton) can do his thing, and those guys are making plays for him.