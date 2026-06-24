Aaron Murray reportedly set to join SEC Network’s top broadcast team

Current SEC Network game analyst Aaron Murray — who still holds the Georgia record for passing yards and passing touchdowns — played quarterback for the Bulldogs from 2010-13. (Brant Sanderlin/AJC)

The record-setting former UGA quarterback will be the network’s top analyst and will pair with Matt Schumacker, according to Front Office Sports.

The record-setting former UGA quarterback will be the network’s top analyst and will pair with Matt Schumacker, according to Front Office Sports.

Georgia fans will see former UGA quarterback Aaron Murray take on a much more prominent role in the SEC Network this fall.

According to a report from Front Office Sports, Murray is set to ascend to the top analyst role for the SEC Network’s No. 1 crew for the upcoming college football season.

Murray will pair with Matt Schumacker as they take over for the spot previously held by Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic. ESPN has not yet commented on any changes to its announcing teams.

Murray is no stranger to SEC Network airways, as he’s previously called games on the network, working alongside Lowell Galindo and Lauren Sisler.