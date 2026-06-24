Aaron Murray reportedly set to join SEC Network’s top broadcast team

Georgia fans will see former UGA quarterback Aaron Murray take on a much more prominent role in the SEC Network this fall.
According to a report from Front Office Sports, Murray is set to ascend to the top analyst role for the SEC Network’s No. 1 crew for the upcoming college football season.
Murray will pair with Matt Schumacker as they take over for the spot previously held by Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic. ESPN has not yet commented on any changes to its announcing teams.
Murray is no stranger to SEC Network airways, as he’s previously called games on the network, working alongside Lowell Galindo and Lauren Sisler.
During his playing days, Murray was a record-setting quarterback for the Bulldogs. He still holds the SEC records for career passing yards and passing touchdowns. Murray played at Georgia from 2010 through 2013.
He was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL draft. His professional playing career came to an end after a stint with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL in 2020.
As for when Murray will get to call a game involving his alma mater, that won’t be announced until later in the year. Georgia’s second game of the season — a 12:45 p.m. EDT start against Western Kentucky at Sanford Stadium — is set to air on the SEC Network.
Georgia opens the season Sept. 5 when it hosts Tennessee State. The game is set for a 3 p.m. EDT start on SEC Network+.