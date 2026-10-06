Georgia Bulldogs Gunner Stockton has proved that overlooking him is a mistake The UGA-Alabama focus is on Crimson Tide QB Keelon Russell, but the Bulldogs’ quarterback has the big-game experience. Share Add AJC on Google Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (right) — pictured in the SEC championship game against Alabama in December — has two more touchdown passes and three fewer turnovers this season than the Crimson Tide's Keelon Russell. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By Connor Riley 4 minutes ago

ATHENS — Much of the discussion surrounding this week’s game centers around how the Georgia defense will go about defending Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell. “Just unbelievable. Savvy, arm strength, pocket awareness,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of the Alabama quarterback. “People will make him out to be a runner. He doesn’t run unless he has to. He can. He scrambles to throw. He scrambles to run. He’s accurate. He’s smart. He’s very talented.” And while Russell has undoubtedly been one of the stories of the season in college football, he shouldn’t cloud how well Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has played to this point.

Related Story Kirby Smart downplays impact Donald Trump, weather could have on Alabama game Stockton actually has more touchdown passes this season than Russell, holding a 13-11 advantage. Russell also has more turnovers, four, than Stockton, who has just one interception on his ledger. Saturday’s Georgia-Alabama game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, will be the biggest game of Russell’s career in what will be his sixth collegiate start. For Stockton, he’s played in plenty of bigger games. It’s why his teammates have such great confidence in what he brings into a Top 10 matchup. “He always goes out there, and the way he prepares, I wouldn’t go to war with anybody else in America,” Georgia offensive lineman Earnest Greene III said. “I truly believe that. You know, just the way I see the guy prepare day in and day out for these moments and these games like that. So, yeah, I’m really just happy I get to block for a guy like that for sure.”

Stockton has started against Alabama twice, both times last season. Neither were specular statistical efforts, as he failed to top 200 passing yards in either contest.

The second of those two games did see Stockton throw three touchdown passes as he led Georgia to a 28-7 win over the Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game. On the other side in that game, Alabama had an eventual first-round pick in Ty Simpson. Yet Stockton emerged victorious, in no small part to the way the entire Georgia team played. “That’s last year’s team, this is this year’s team, for sure,” Greene said. “We don’t really dwell on the past or anything. Just get ready for this game.” Stockton likely won’t have his full complement of wide receiver weapons against the Crimson Tide, as neither Isiah Canion nor Thomas Blackshear seems likely to play. But the Georgia quarterback won’t just be showing up to a gunfight with a bunch of dull knives. Talyn Taylor had a breakout game against Oklahoma and should have plenty of motivation against the Crimson Tide. Craig Dandridge and Landon Roldan both have had explosive plays in recent SEC wins.

Related Story Georgia veteran OL Earnest Greene III embraces stakes at Alabama The tight end room could have a chance to shine Saturday. The tight ends played well against Vanderbilt, turning six touches into 81 yards and two touchdowns. That the Bulldogs can rotate between Lawson Luckie, Elyiss Williams, Ethan Barbour and Jaden Reddell should only help Stockton — specifically in the red zone, where Stockton has been excellent. After ranking fourth nationally in red zone touchdown percentage last season, the Bulldogs are up to third this season. Stockton may not be the explosive playmaker Russell has been for Alabama, but the Georgia quarterback is at his best when the field gets tight. “Whatever we need to do, we’ll do,” Stockton said. “You know, get this week of prep going into it and figure out what it is. But, you know, always execute at a high level.”