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SEC monitoring threat of Tropical Storm Isaias affecting Georgia-Alabama game

The storm is expected to intensify into a hurricane leading up to 7:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday.
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Alabama fans cheer during the most recent Georgia-Alabama game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in September 2024. Alabama won 41-34. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Alabama fans cheer during the most recent Georgia-Alabama game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in September 2024. Alabama won 41-34. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Mike Griffith
By
17 minutes ago

ATHENS — The Southeastern Conference is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Isaias’ movement toward the Gulf Coast.

The SEC and the University of Alabama have issued statements on the status of Georgia’s game at Alabama, which is scheduled to be played at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

The SEC’s statement acknowledges the threat to Tuscaloosa, which is located approximately 173 miles north of the coastline: “Like we do every week at this time, we’re keeping an eye on forecasts and staying in communication with schools with games that could be impacted by weather.”

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The University of Alabama issued a statement Tuesday night: “Alabama athletics is closely monitoring the weather forecast ahead of Saturday’s football game vs. Georgia. At this time, there are no plans to alter the contest. We will continue to observe conditions throughout the week and remain in communication with the Southeastern Conference office, as needed.”

Tropical Storm Isaias was in the southwestern Gulf on Wednesday morning, and WALA in Mobile, Alabama, is reporting it is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting the system to turn toward the northern Gulf Coast on Friday, with impacts potentially beginning Thursday night. The weather is expected to to change dramatically in Alabama on Friday as increasing winds and tropical moisture spread across the coast with tropical-storm-force winds possible along with heavy rain.

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Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in 25 counties ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Reports indicate Tropic Storm Isaias could bring 2 to 3 inches of rain, damaging wind gusts and a chance of isolated tornadoes to metro Atlanta and North Georgia this weekend.

Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to intensify into a hurricane and could affect the Georgia game at Alabama scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday. (Courtesy of the National Weather Service)
Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to intensify into a hurricane and could affect the Georgia game at Alabama scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday. (Courtesy of the National Weather Service)