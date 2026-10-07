SEC monitoring threat of Tropical Storm Isaias affecting Georgia-Alabama game

Alabama fans cheer during the most recent Georgia-Alabama game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in September 2024. Alabama won 41-34. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The storm is expected to intensify into a hurricane leading up to 7:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday.

The storm is expected to intensify into a hurricane leading up to 7:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday.

ATHENS — The Southeastern Conference is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Isaias’ movement toward the Gulf Coast.

The SEC and the University of Alabama have issued statements on the status of Georgia’s game at Alabama, which is scheduled to be played at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

The SEC’s statement acknowledges the threat to Tuscaloosa, which is located approximately 173 miles north of the coastline: “Like we do every week at this time, we’re keeping an eye on forecasts and staying in communication with schools with games that could be impacted by weather.”

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The University of Alabama issued a statement Tuesday night: “Alabama athletics is closely monitoring the weather forecast ahead of Saturday’s football game vs. Georgia. At this time, there are no plans to alter the contest. We will continue to observe conditions throughout the week and remain in communication with the Southeastern Conference office, as needed.”