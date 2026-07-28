Sports ‘She’s been a sponge’: Rookie center Madina Okot is thriving for the Dream She set a career high with 19 points against the Portland Fire on July 11. Dream center Madina Okot (11) reacts after making a basket while getting fouled during a game against the Tempo at State Farm Arena on Monday, June 22, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Micahya Costen – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 17 minutes ago Share

The 2026 WNBA rookie class is making a name for itself, and the Atlanta Dream’s Madina Okot is no exception. Coming out of the All-Star break, Okot is averaging 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds. At 60.9% from the field, the center is the only Dream player shooting better than 50%. Every rookie comes into the league hoping to find their place. One thing setting the Kenyan apart is how quickly she’s adapted and absorbed lessons from her veteran teammates. Three-time All-Star Angel Reese said earlier in the season that she’s been pouring her experience into Okot and noticing results almost instantly.

“I tell her when she comes in the game, ‘You are the best, and you are a beast. And nobody in front of you can guard you but you,” Reese said, “… and she continues to dominate. I think she’s been a sponge and always willing to learn and figure things out.” The pair has quickly developed chemistry. Reese is often seen coaching Okot on the court and sidelines. “She (Reese) keeps telling me to do things that I think I’m not able to do,” Okot said. “And I feel she just does a very good job of being a sister to me.” Okot has learned from others, too. She said veteran guard Rhyne Howard has taught her to play with more composure to control her movements on the court.

Ahead of the Dream’s June 22 game against Toronto, coach Karl Smesko emphasized making every minute count. Okot applied that advice by limiting unnecessary dribbles and attacking the basket more efficiently. She finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes. It was her second-best scoring game before she set a career high with 19 points against the Portland Fire on July 11.

Okot said playing against top performers and alongside her inspiring teammates has helped her grow. “I’m learning from the greatest, and I just want to go out there and do the most I can from my opportunities I get,” Okot said. One area where Okot is still developing is on the defensive end. She’s shown promise defending on the perimeter, using her size for blocks (she has eight) and going for rebounds. She has lacked consistency, however. Despite some growing pains, Okot’s minutes have continued to increase, reaching a career-high 22 minutes in the July 11 game against Portland. Smesko has said throughout the season that he’s been figuring out ways to give his bench quality minutes. Okot has utilized her time to the best of her ability.