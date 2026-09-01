Dream’s Angel Reese picks up WNBA honor for second straight week

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (center) goes up for a basket against Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (left) in the first half of a WNBA game at Gateway Center Arena on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Forward named Eastern Conference Player of the Week once again.

Forward named Eastern Conference Player of the Week once again.

Dream forward Angel Reese had a historic week, and for it, she picked up her second straight WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor.

Reese grabbed a WNBA-record 26 rebounds in the Dream’s win over the Sparks back on Aug. 24. Also in that win, she passed Aces forward A’ja Wilson’s single-season rebounds record of 451, setting both league records.

The 24-year-old’s efforts helped the Dream complete its first 4-0 road trip in franchise history.

She finished the week recording her 29th double-double of the season to set another WNBA single-season record. It added to a historic first season in Atlanta for Reese in which she has set WNBA records for rebounds in a game, rebounds in a season, offensive rebounds in a season and double-doubles in a season.