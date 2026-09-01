Sports

Dream’s Angel Reese picks up WNBA honor for second straight week

Forward named Eastern Conference Player of the Week once again.
Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (center) goes up for a basket against Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (left) in the first half of a WNBA game at Gateway Center Arena on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (center) goes up for a basket against Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (left) in the first half of a WNBA game at Gateway Center Arena on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
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22 minutes ago

Dream forward Angel Reese had a historic week, and for it, she picked up her second straight WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor.

Reese grabbed a WNBA-record 26 rebounds in the Dream’s win over the Sparks back on Aug. 24. Also in that win, she passed Aces forward A’ja Wilson’s single-season rebounds record of 451, setting both league records.

The 24-year-old’s efforts helped the Dream complete its first 4-0 road trip in franchise history.

She finished the week recording her 29th double-double of the season to set another WNBA single-season record. It added to a historic first season in Atlanta for Reese in which she has set WNBA records for rebounds in a game, rebounds in a season, offensive rebounds in a season and double-doubles in a season.

The three-time All-Star becomes the fourth Dream player in franchise history to earn Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors in back-to-back weeks. She is the second Dream player to earn the honor this season, joining Dream teammate Rhyne Howard.

This is the fourth time Reese has earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors in her WNBA career, including two in her first season with Atlanta.

Reese now heads to Berlin to represent the United States at the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup alongside Howard. The Dream will resume WNBA action on Sept. 17 when Atlanta hosts the Connecticut Sun at Gateway Center Arena.