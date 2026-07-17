Braves Report: 3 optimistic predictions

Atlanta Braves' Mike Yastrzemski, right, celebrates with Matt Olson (28) as he crosses home plate after hitting a grand slam off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, July 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Ronald Acuña Jr. wants him to be right. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
By Chad Bishop, Braves beat writer
1️⃣ Ronald Acuña Jr. will be a big difference-maker.
It’s unfair to expect Acuña to return to the Braves’ lineup and to perform an MVP-type level. But what is fair is to understand Acuña’s presence alone changes the Braves’ perception for the better.
Acuña has played in just 53 games (55.7% of the season), yet the Braves have still won 55 games and have a 2½-game lead in the NL East coming out of the break. Acuña’s looming return makes the Braves even better, no matter how he is performing statistically. His defense in right field and his threat of doing damage from the top of the batting order are incomparable relative to the alternative.
Since the Braves gave him maybe a little extra time to rest and recover from his hamstring injury, one would think Acuña is poised to have an impactful next 2½ months.
(Update from Tyler: The Braves announced Friday morning that Acuña’s rehab is moving to Triple-A Gwinnett, which is on the road in Toledo, Ohio, this weekend. He shouldn’t be there long, though.)
2️⃣ The Braves are going to do something significant before the trade deadline. They must.
After 95 games the Braves have put themselves in great position to make a run at a world championship, not just a playoff berth. The needs are clear: a starting pitcher (maybe even two?), a left-handed bat who can play some outfield or DH and gives the offense some oomph, and maybe even another bullpen arm (there can never be enough pitching).
Atlanta’s farm system is strong and the prospects are plenty. Now is the time to strike to strengthen an already strong club down the homestretch.
The naysayers are aplenty on this issue, given the team’s horrid June and subpar July (so far), but Baseball References still gives the team a 96.5% chance to make the playoffs. FanGraphs says it’s 98.1% and ESPN puts the number at 92.1%.
Is a historic, embarrassing collapse possible? Sure. Likely? No.
Thanks Chad! And you’re right … only the Mets do historic, embarrassing collapses.
HOW YOU’RE FEELING ABOUT THE FUTURE
The results from last week’s midseason vibe check are in … and I’m pleased to report that most of our glasses are half full. Ish.
Here’s how things broke down:
World Series or bust, baby: 13%
Playoffs for sure but … : 42%
I just don’t have a great feeling about it, ya know?: 21%
Let’s see what the trade deadline brings: 24%
I realize that “but” isn’t exactly a ringing endorsement (I wrote it that way on purpose). But anything shy of complete doom and gloom counts as positivity, right?
🤔 I’ll also add on to Chad’s note above: If the Braves carry their current .579 winning percentage through the rest of the season, they’d finish with about 94 wins.
Going just 35-32 down the stretch would get them to 90 wins … which is historically on the high end of what’s needed to land a wild-card spot.
WHAT’S ON DECK: OWEN MURPHY’S FIRST START
Owen Murphy throws during spring training. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
The Braves kick off a seven-game homestand Friday against the Rangers. Chris Sale is, predictably, slated to take the bump — but Saturday’s starter is a tad more surprising.