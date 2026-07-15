Braves reportedly sign draft picks, including first-rounder AJ Gracia

Outfielder AJ Gracia was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 MLB draft by the Braves. (Phelan M. Ebenhack, AP File)

Garcia reportedly signed with the Braves for just less than $4 million.

Garcia reportedly signed with the Braves for just less than $4 million.

The Braves have reportedly signed most of their 2026 MLB Draft picks.

According to Baseball America, the organization has come to terms with first-round pick AJ Gracia, Carter Beck (26th overall), second-round pick Kaiden McCarthy, third-round pick Jensen Hirschkorn and seven other selections from this past weekend’s MLB Draft held in Philadelphia.

Gracia, an outfielder from Virginia, was taken by the Braves on Saturday with the No. 9 overall pick. He reportedly signed with the Braves for just less than $4 million.

Gracia (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) began his college career at Duke after graduating from Ranney School in New Jersey. Gracia, who throws and hits left-handed, was a freshman All-American at Duke and then transferred to UVA for his junior season. In 56 games with the Cavaliers this past season, Gracia hit .354 with 14 homers and 48 RBIs. He had an OPS of 1.121.