Atlanta Braves

Braves reportedly sign draft picks, including first-rounder AJ Gracia

Garcia reportedly signed with the Braves for just less than $4 million.
Outfielder AJ Gracia was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 MLB draft by the Braves. (Phelan M. Ebenhack, AP File)
Outfielder AJ Gracia was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 MLB draft by the Braves. (Phelan M. Ebenhack, AP File)
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49 minutes ago

The Braves have reportedly signed most of their 2026 MLB Draft picks.

According to Baseball America, the organization has come to terms with first-round pick AJ Gracia, Carter Beck (26th overall), second-round pick Kaiden McCarthy, third-round pick Jensen Hirschkorn and seven other selections from this past weekend’s MLB Draft held in Philadelphia.

Gracia, an outfielder from Virginia, was taken by the Braves on Saturday with the No. 9 overall pick. He reportedly signed with the Braves for just less than $4 million.

Gracia (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) began his college career at Duke after graduating from Ranney School in New Jersey. Gracia, who throws and hits left-handed, was a freshman All-American at Duke and then transferred to UVA for his junior season. In 56 games with the Cavaliers this past season, Gracia hit .354 with 14 homers and 48 RBIs. He had an OPS of 1.121.

Beck, 5-11, 206 pounds, a native of Canada, hit .346 with an OPS of 1.083 while playing the outfield for Indiana State this past season. He drove in 59 runs and hit 16 home runs. He reportedly signed with the Braves for $2.5 million.

The Braves also reportedly signed McCarthy, a pitcher, for $2.4 million and Hirschkorn, a pitcher, for just less than $4 million.

Pitcher Cole Dennis ($523,275), pitcher Wil Libbert ($447,500), pitcher Tyson Grulkowski ($597,500), infielder Ryne Barker ($697,500), catcher Jacob Jarrell ($500), outfielder Parker Brosius ($500) and infielder/outfielder Ben Zeigler-Namoa ($500) also reportedly signed with the club.