Atlanta Braves Braves set their starting rotation to begin second half of the season Rookie Owen Murphy is scheduled to get his first MLB start Saturday against Rangers. Braves rookie Owen Murphy throws a pitch during a spring training game against the Pirates on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Bradenton, Fla. The team will give Murphy his first crack at an MLB start on Saturday. (Charlie Neibergall/AP 2024)

By Chad Bishop 49 minutes ago Share

The Braves have reset their rotation coming out of the All-Star Break. Veteran left-hander Chris Sale, one of five Braves All-Stars, will get the ball Friday when the team opens a three-game series against the Rangers at Truist Park. Sale did not pitch in Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park and last threw Saturday in St. Louis against the Cardinals in a game that was delayed by rain after Sale (9-6, 2.20 ERA) recorded 43 pitches in three innings. The Braves (55-40) will then give rookie Owen Murphy his first crack at an MLB start. He pitched one inning of relief July 6 against the Mets at Truist, then came out of the bullpen Saturday in St. Louis.

Murphy pitched three scoreless, hitless innings against the Cardinals and struck out three. The Braves’ No. 5 overall prospect, according to MLB.com, was 4-6 with a 3.88 ERA with Triple-A Gwinnett before being called up to make his MLB debut. On Sunday, Grant Holmes (5-4, 3.61) will take the mound first. Holmes last started July 8 and threw five scoreless innings in Pittsburgh in a Braves win. Holmes has surrendered just two earned runs in his last four appearances (three starts) but has not pitched more than five innings since June 3, and only done so five times all season. Absent from this weekend’s rotation are Bryce Elder and Reynaldo López. López started Saturday’s game, before being relieved by Murphy, and gave up four earned runs on five hits and a walk over five innings. In seven starts since May 27, Elder has an 8.47 ERA.

The Braves also have rookie JR Ritchie (1-2, 4.38) available, although the right-hander has been called upon out of the bullpen in three straight appearances and hasn’t made a start since June 23.