Atlanta Braves Four of five Braves appear in NL’s 4-0 loss to AL in All-Star Game First-timer Iglesias part of record-setting seven Cubans to appear in Classic. Fireworks explode during the MLB baseball All-Star Game between the American League and National League, Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By Chad Bishop 27 minutes ago Share

PHILADELPHIA — Four of the five players representing the Braves got some game time for the National League on Tuesday in the All-Star Game, a contest won 4-0 by the American League at Citizens Bank Ballpark. Catcher Drake Baldwin, second baseman Ozzie Albies, first baseman Matt Olson and closer Raisel Iglesias all logged time in the league’s 96th event. Each came away thankful for the experience, especially first-timers Baldwin and Iglesias. Making the trek in from the bullpen with starting pitcher Christopher Sánchez, the Phillies’ left-handed ace, Baldwin said he made sure to be present in the moment before the first pitch.

“Just kind of stopped a second and taking a peek around and really looking at how cool it all was,” Baldwin said. “I’ve been smiling the whole time. It was pretty cool. Something I’ll never forget.” Baldwin perhaps didn’t expect as eventful as a first inning as he got after that, though. Sánchez allowed three earned runs and threw 34 pitches with Baldwin behind the plate. Part of the first inning included Baldwin catching strikeouts of Angels center fielder Mike Trout and Tigers left fielder Riley Greene, blocking a 2-2 slider in the dirt with runners at second and third, and two mound visits. When the inning had ended, Sánchez gave Baldwin an appreciative high-five and pat on the chest protector as the battery made their way to the dugout. “It was quite busy. Definitely got thrown right into it,” Baldwin said. “It’s tough to face an All-Star lineup. You got good hitter after good hitter after good hitter after good hitter. It never stops. Got some traffic on the bases — I don’t know, it’s baseball, so we got through it. It was smooth sailing from the pitching side after that.”

Baldwin was asked to catch another lefty in the second inning, Eduardo Rodriguez of the Diamondbacks. That frame was much less eventful with Baldwin seeing just eight pitches from Rodriguez.

Cardinals’ right-hander Riley O’Brien took the mound next, and he and Baldwin had a short chat on the mound before the top of the third got underway. Baldwin then watched Shea Langeliers drop a single into right and Junior Caminero get hit on the hand with a 1-0 sinker. But a fielder’s choice, fly out and strikeout got O’Brien and Baldwin out of the inning after 13 pitches. Baldwin was second to hit in the bottom of the third and had to face Michael Wacha of the Royals. After Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages struck out swinging, Baldwin took a curveball for a called strike, fouled off a changeup to left and then was caught frozen on a 96-mph fastball on the outside corner. It was Baldwin’s first and only All-Star at-bat. “(Wacha) executed those pitches really well,” Baldwin said with a grin. “It’s one of those things where if you have 100 (mph), 99 (mph) might not go like that, but that was the one that went like it. So part of it, but still a super cool experience.”

Iglesias, in his first-ever All-Star Game at age 36, got to take the mound to begin the sixth inning. Iglesias got Tigers short stop Kevin McGonigle to ground out to second on a low changeup, Yankees right-fielder Cody Bellinger to line out to left on a low sinker and Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena to ground into a fielder’s choice on a slider down-and-away. Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras hit a two-out single to right on a sinker out of the zone during Iglesias’ outing as well. “Starting (Monday), I’ve loved everything about it from the Home Run Derby to the game,” Iglesias said via Braves’ team interpreter Franco Garcia. “I feel like I’ve been doing it to the max. I just feel an immense level of gratitude, thankful to God for this opportunity, this experience, and happy with the result. And now it’s just time to attack the second half (of the season).” Iglesias was one of seven Cubans to play in the game, an MLB record. He added that his 8-year-old, Oliver, probably had more fun with the All-Star Game experience than he did. Albies also got a start Tuesday for the NL and saw two run-scoring hits by the American League whiz by him up the middle in the top of the first. With one out in the second, Albies collected a broken-bat, one-hopper off the bat of Trout and threw to former teammate and Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman at first for the out.

Albies was up second in the second and had to face Guardians lefty Parker Messick. Batting right, Albies took a strike before grounding out to second on a changeup off the plate. Leading off the bottom of the fifth against Rays right-hander Nick Martinez, and batting left, Albies took a cutter for ball one, swung at a ball in the dirt and then grounded out to first. “You’re facing the best guys in the game,” Albies said. “We’re just having fun out there and laugh at each other as we play the game. “Definitely a lot of fun and a lot of (good) experience) out there, meeting new players. We had so many first-time guys that made it, and it was just fun having conversations with them. It was a fun day in general.” Olson took over at first base for Freeman to start the fifth inning. He got his first plate appearance in the bottom of the seventh, against Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen, and hit a 3-2 cutter to shallow left for an easy out.