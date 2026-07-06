Braves call up Owen Murphy, one of their top pitching prospects

Braves pitcher Owen Murphy throws during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in North Port, Florida. He could make his MLB debut this week. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

One of the Braves’ top pitching prospects could make his MLB debut this week after being called up Monday.

A first-round draft pick by the Braves in 2022, Murphy was selected from Triple-A Gwinnett and will be with the Braves in a reliever role. The 22-year-old right-hander is the organization’s No. 6 overall prospect, according to MLB.com.

Murphy is 4-6 with a 3.88 ERA to go along with a 1.08 WHIP and a .207 batting average against in 60⅓ innings at Gwinnett. He was 1-1 with a 6.10 ERA in five starts at Double-A Columbus earlier this season.