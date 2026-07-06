Braves call up Owen Murphy, one of their top pitching prospects

One of the Braves’ top pitching prospects could make his MLB debut this week after being called up Monday.
A first-round draft pick by the Braves in 2022, Murphy was selected from Triple-A Gwinnett and will be with the Braves in a reliever role. The 22-year-old right-hander is the organization’s No. 6 overall prospect, according to MLB.com.
Murphy is 4-6 with a 3.88 ERA to go along with a 1.08 WHIP and a .207 batting average against in 60⅓ innings at Gwinnett. He was 1-1 with a 6.10 ERA in five starts at Double-A Columbus earlier this season.
In May 2024, Murphy had Tommy John surgery. He briefly returned in 2025 and made three starts for High-A Rome, where he was 3-0 with a 1.32 ERA in six appearances.
Along with Murphy, the Braves also recalled rookie pitcher JR Ritchie from Gwinnett. Both Ritchie and Murphy, two of the Braves’ top young starting pitchers, will provide bullpen depth for the team with seven games left until the All-Star break.
Braves starting pitcher Martín Pérez was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday. The left-hander took a line drive off his pitching arm during Sunday’s loss to the Mets. The Braves said Pérez‘s injury a forearm contusion.
Also Monday, the Braves designated Carlos Carrasco for assignment. Carrasco was charged with five earned runs over two innings in Sunday’s 10-9 loss to the Mets at Truist Park. He has a 5.94 ERA in eight appearances.
This is the seventh time this season Carrasco has been designated for assignment by the Braves.