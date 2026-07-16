Braves announce 2027 schedule, will start on the road against the Dodgers

The Braves announced their 2027 schedule Thursday.
On March 25, the Braves’ season is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. An off day follows before the resumption of a three-game series.
The Braves then head to Milwaukee to play three games against the Brewers. Atlanta is also scheduled to travel to face the Marlins, Nationals, Rays and Cardinals before the end of April.
The Braves’ home opener is scheduled for Friday, April 2, against the Astros.
In May, the Braves have four off days and just two road trips, one to Philadelphia and Detroit followed by another to Kansas City and to New York to face the Mets.
The Braves have 15 home games in the season’s second full month.
But in June the club will have to play 15 road games and be away from Atlanta for 10 days to play the Rockies in Denver, the Athletics in Sacramento and the Diamondbacks in Phoenix. The Braves also have a seven-game homestand against the Yankees and the Phillies that month.
July’s slate includes nine straight home games before the All-Star break.
The 2027 All-Star Game is scheduled to be played July 13 at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Nine of the Braves’ final 14 games in July will be on the road starting with a trip to Fenway Park in Boston to face the Red Sox coming out of the break.
Games on the road and at home are nearly evenly split in August. The Braves will have to go to Toronto the first week of that month and will finish August at Wrigley Field against the Cubs.
In the season’s final month, the Braves will have to navigate a trip to San Diego and San Francisco, respectively, for their last two away series of the season before finishing with six straight home games against the Marlins and then Nationals.