Braves announce 2027 schedule, will start on the road against the Dodgers

Braves fans stand for the national anthem before the season opener against the Royals at Truist Park on Friday, March 27, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Braves announced their 2027 schedule Thursday.

On March 25, the Braves’ season is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. An off day follows before the resumption of a three-game series.

The Braves then head to Milwaukee to play three games against the Brewers. Atlanta is also scheduled to travel to face the Marlins, Nationals, Rays and Cardinals before the end of April.

The Braves’ home opener is scheduled for Friday, April 2, against the Astros.

In May, the Braves have four off days and just two road trips, one to Philadelphia and Detroit followed by another to Kansas City and to New York to face the Mets.