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Drew Burress grows emotional discussing Georgia Tech teammate Vahn Lackey

Georgia Tech’s upset loss to Oklahoma in the Atlanta Regional ended the most illustrious baseball season in program history.
Georgia Tech head coach James Ramsey, right, consoles Drew Burress (8), after Oklahoma hit a solo home run against Tech during the 10th inning to win the NCAA D1 Atlanta Regional elimination baseball game at Russ Chandler Stadium, Monday, June 1, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Georgia Tech head coach James Ramsey, right, consoles Drew Burress (8), after Oklahoma hit a solo home run against Tech during the 10th inning to win the NCAA D1 Atlanta Regional elimination baseball game at Russ Chandler Stadium, Monday, June 1, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
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21 minutes ago

Drew Burress and Vahn Lackey are two of the greatest players in Georgia Tech history. They are also close friends. And Burress fought off tears when discussing Lackey on Monday evening.

Both players’ college careers had just concluded with Tech’s upset loss to Oklahoma in the Atlanta Regional. It was a stunning elimination for a team that was a favorite to win the College World Series, having produced the most illustrious season in program history to that point.

Now, Burress and Lackey are off to the professional ranks. Both are expected to be first-round picks in next month’s draft. Lackey, as an acclaimed catcher with rare power, is expected to be selected within the first few picks (owned by the White Sox, Rays and Twins, respectively). Burress, a Warner Robins native who is Tech’s all-time home run king with 60 blasts, won’t be too far behind him as a potential top-10 selection.

The two were emotional following Monday’s loss, especially in reflecting on their careers. After Lackey, a Suwanee native, finished expressing gratitude for his time at Tech, saying it was the “best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Burress interjected to share some thoughts.

“I want to say something about Vahn Lackey here,” Burress said. “It has been one of the coolest things in my baseball life watching him grow up from who he was as a freshman to who he is now. He is the best player in the country, and I have no doubt about that. I’ve loved to watch this guy play this year. It’s been awesome to see him.”

Burress tailed off as tears welled in his eyes. He leaned back and was consoled by coach James Ramsey. That was the conclusion of Tech’s 12-minute postgame press conference.

About the Author

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

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