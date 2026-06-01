Georgia Tech’s season on the line vs. Oklahoma; what you need to know

Georgia Tech baseball players gather in the outfield before the first pitch against Oklahoma on Sunday, May 31, 2026. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to play a rematch in an elimination game at 3 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to play a rematch in an elimination game at 3 p.m.

Georgia Tech’s baseball season has been ramblin’ all year, but a surprising loss to Oklahoma in Sunday’s matchup in the Atlanta Regional has the season on the brink.

The Yellow Jackets, the No. 2 national seed in the NCAA Tournament, are scheduled to play a rematch in an elimination game against Oklahoma at 3 p.m. at Russ Chandler Stadium.