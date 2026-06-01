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Georgia Tech’s season on the line vs. Oklahoma; what you need to know

The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to play a rematch in an elimination game at 3 p.m.
Georgia Tech baseball players gather in the outfield before the first pitch against Oklahoma on Sunday, May 31, 2026. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Georgia Tech baseball players gather in the outfield before the first pitch against Oklahoma on Sunday, May 31, 2026. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
By AJC Sports
23 minutes ago

Georgia Tech’s baseball season has been ramblin’ all year, but a surprising loss to Oklahoma in Sunday’s matchup in the Atlanta Regional has the season on the brink.

The Yellow Jackets, the No. 2 national seed in the NCAA Tournament, are scheduled to play a rematch in an elimination game against Oklahoma at 3 p.m. at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The teams split their two meetings over the weekend, with Tech winning 9-3 on Saturday, and Oklahoma taking a surprising 15-8 win on Sunday night.

Monday’s game will be televised on ESPNU.

Georgia Tech vs. Oklahoma

First pitch: 3 p.m., Russ Chandler Stadium, Atlanta

Records: Georgia Tech 50-10, Oklahoma 35-22

TV: ESPNU

Outlook: Tech is the top seed in the Atlanta Regional, and with home-field advantage, they should be considered the favorite. The winner moves on to face Kansas in the Super Regionals this weekend.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

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