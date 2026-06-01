Georgia Tech’s season on the line vs. Oklahoma; what you need to know

Georgia Tech’s baseball season has been ramblin’ all year, but a surprising loss to Oklahoma in Sunday’s matchup in the Atlanta Regional has the season on the brink.
The Yellow Jackets, the No. 2 national seed in the NCAA Tournament, are scheduled to play a rematch in an elimination game against Oklahoma at 3 p.m. at Russ Chandler Stadium.
The teams split their two meetings over the weekend, with Tech winning 9-3 on Saturday, and Oklahoma taking a surprising 15-8 win on Sunday night.
Monday’s game will be televised on ESPNU.
Georgia Tech vs. Oklahoma
First pitch: 3 p.m., Russ Chandler Stadium, Atlanta
Records: Georgia Tech 50-10, Oklahoma 35-22
Outlook: Tech is the top seed in the Atlanta Regional, and with home-field advantage, they should be considered the favorite. The winner moves on to face Kansas in the Super Regionals this weekend.