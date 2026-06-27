Atlanta Falcons Falcons seek another jump from Brandon Dorlus after breakout season Defensive tackle had 8½ sacks and 11 tackles for loss last season. Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus is entering his third NFL season and his first as the engine within Atlanta’s defensive line — but his identity remains unchanged. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)

By Daniel Flick 42 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — When the bullhorn blared and the stretching ended, more than 80 Falcons players clad in red and white scattered in different directions. The Falcons’ herd of defensive linemen took off toward their typical spot in the top left corner of the far field, all chasing after their new anchor: Big No. 54. It was the final day of mandatory minicamp, the end of a tedious offseason phase with no pads nor live contact. But the dog days of summer stand no chance against Brandon Dorlus — as energized, motivated and driven as ever after a breakthrough second season.

“Oh, it’s real, man,” Falcons defensive line coach Nate Ollie said of Dorlus’ vibrant nature. “His energy is contagious for the whole room, and we love it.” In individual drills, Dorlus sparks competition. He explodes off the ball and sprints in pursuit. At 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds, he smiles and jubilantly bounces around, validating defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s claim from last season that his energy is his superpower. Dorlus, 25, is entering his third NFL season and his first as the engine within the Falcons’ defensive line — but his identity remains unchanged. He’s found the balance between fun and business. And no matter the heightened expectations placed upon his burly shoulders, Dorlus is too caught up in the joys of football to acknowledge them. “I just love this game, bro,” Dorlus said. “I love what I do. I like being around my teammates, my brothers. I like the camaraderie of us trying to win games, get better. Every day is always new. It’s always something different with these guys.”

It was around this time last year when Dorlus’ professional career began to change.

He played sparingly as a rookie in 2024, appearing twice while often being relegated to a healthy scratch — a far cry from the traditional role of fourth-round picks. He flashed on scout team, getting a few impressive wins over starting guards Chris Lindstrom and Matthew Bergeron, yet he still couldn’t find his way into the rotation on game days. But the year proved necessary for Dorlus’ growth. He elevated his off-field routine and learned how to take care of his body from veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. And when OTAs rolled around in 2025, he looked different, felt different and played different. Dorlus started winning reps more often. He broke out during training camp, and preseason performances against the Lions and Titans gave him confidence. He saw the defense work, and he saw his impact increase. So, he called his shot. “Guys,” Dorlus said, “it’s going to be a fun year.”

And for Dorlus, it certainly was. Across 15 games and nine starts, he recorded 8½ sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits. He tied with Colts edge rusher Laiatu Latu for the most sacks by a second-year player in the league last season. Dorlus was the beneficiary of the patented second-year leap, an age-old phenomenon where players make a big jump after their rookie year. But Dorlus also hit the jackpot with the scheme and style the Falcons’ defense adopted. Ulbrich and Ollie, who were hired in January 2025, deploy an attacking front, which gets their defensive linemen penetrating gaps and consistently working downhill. It requires the right combination of size and foot quickness, which Dorlus has in spades. The Falcons also unlocked Dorlus’ versatility. He played all across the line at the University of Oregon, but he didn’t find the same fate his rookie year. Last season, he moved around and aligned at defensive end, defensive tackle and nose tackle.

Some like a consistent home. Dorlus enjoys nonstop switching. “I think just doing that helped me,” Dorlus said. Dorlus is a young, ascending chess piece on the Falcons’ defensive line. He proved it last season, and he’s spent this offseason putting the same impression on his new teammates. “Man, he’s very versatile,” veteran defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand said during minicamp. “Very athletic, twitchy, got great bend. He can play all over the line.” Now, Dorlus is ready to find another level — and the team needs it. Of the 10 defensive linemen on their roster, only three were on the team last year. David Onyemata, an interior tone-setter and every-game starter who signed with the Jets in free agency, was the most notable loss.

The Falcons set a franchise record with 57 sacks last season. To experience similar success this fall, with a retooled group up front, Ollie said the team is “depending on Dorlus to take that next step” in his development. “Just being consistent, knowing that last year was last year, and we’re not just chasing sacks, we’re chasing consistency,” Ollie said about what the next step looks like. “So these days, just being consistent at everything he’s doing — his approach, his film study — and just building on that. Everything else should fall into place.” Dorlus has another goal. When he suffered a hamstring injury in the Falcons’ win over the Rams in Week 17 and couldn’t play in the season finale, he admitted he was “very sad about that.” It hurt him. Ate at him.

Brandon Dorlus is a young, ascending chess piece on the Falcons’ defensive line. He proved it last season, and he’s spent this offseason putting the same impression on his new teammates. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025) But it also refocused him on many of the health and nutritional lessons Jarrett taught him in 2024, and it reinforced his desire to deliver a complete season. Dorlus is leaner this year than last. Playing all 17 regular-season games is one of Dorlus’ top priorities — right next to one-upping his production from last year. “I want to have a full season, make it to the last game,” Dorlus said. “Right now, I’m using this to make sure I’m healthy. I feel good out there right now. The biggest thing is I had 8½ (sacks), so the goal is to get more than 8½ and win more games. That’s next for me.” Dorlus has already taken a jump, in Ollie’s eyes. When practice ends, he runs inside and watches it immediately. His study habits have improved. His motor, first-step quickness and willingness to work have impressed Ollie.