Atlanta Falcons Falcons' Jeff Ulbrich to return as defensive coordinator for Stefanski Atlanta broke franchise record for sacks under Ulbrich last season. Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich — pictured addressing the media at the practice facility in August — will return to his role under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, the team announced Monday.

There’s still work to be done, but Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich improved the defense last season. For that work, Ulbrich was retained by new coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday, according to the team.

RELATED With Ulbrich staying, Stefanski’s staff could have plenty of experience Under Ulbrich’s direction, the Falcons broke the franchise record with 57 sacks, which ranked second in the NFL. Defensive line coach Nate Ollie was a new addition last year. Ulbrich and Ollie did nice jobs of bringing along rookies on defense, including outside linebackers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., safety Xavier Watts and nickel back Billy Bowman Jr. Also, second-year defensive tackles Brandon Dorlus and Ruke Orhorhoro made strides. Pearce Jr. finished with 10½ sacks, one short of the team’s rookie record set by Claude Humphrey in 1968. Watts led the team with five interceptions, which tied the rookie mark set by Deion Sanders in 1989. The Falcons were a middle-of-the-pack defense, with the arrow pointing toward the top 10 in most categories. The Falcons gave up 326.6 yards per game (15th of 32 in the league).

They gave up 126.6 yards rushing per game (24th in the NFL), 200.4 yards passing per game (13th) and 23.6 points per game (19th). They were 19th in third-down efficiency at 39.9%.

The Falcons ranked in the top 10 in takeaways with a plus-5, which ranked eighth in the NFL. The defense had 16 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries. Safety Jessie Bates III was named second-team All-Pro. Also, linebacker Kaden Elliss, who is set to become a free agent, finished second in the NFL among linebackers with 30 pressures and was one of two players in the NFL (Tyrel Dodson) with 100-plus tackles and 10-plus tackles for loss, 3½-plus sacks and an interception in 2025. Ulbrich was a member of Dan Quinn’s staff with the Falcons from 2015-20. He went to the Jets and was their defensive coordinator for five seasons. Also, Stefanski is set to hire Tommie Rees, veteran offensive line coach Bill Callahan and perhaps special-teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot.